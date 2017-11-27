Fundraiser also serves as a fond farewell for Derek Mesenbring

Last month, 31-year-old husband and father Derek Mesenbring passed away suddenly after being exposed to the chemical methyl bromide at a Chicago Ridge chemical plant where he worked.

This past Saturday evening, friends and family gathered at Feed Arts and Cultural Center for a benefit concert and fundraiser for Derek and his family, of Bourbonnais.

"The turnout was great, and it was packed. Over 40 raffles were sold," said Melissa Mesenbring, Derek's wife of nearly nine years.

The benefit concert and fundraiser was used not only to say goodbye to Derek, but to also raise money for his children's education. Five-year-old Cadence and 4-year-old Jack called him dad. "He wanted to be a father, and he was a great father," Melissa said.

An undisclosed amount was raised.

As much as Derek loved getting out, hiking, going to concerts and on adventures with Melissa, Cadence and Jack, he was more of a homebody at heart, even though that's not the image he gave off when they first met 12 years ago when they were both working at Monical's Pizza in Bourbonnais.

"He was my type. Tall, thin, tattoos and a bad boy image," Melissa said. But it turns out that Derek was much more sensitive, tender and caring than what his image might have put out.

"He loved movie nights, and he loved being pampered," Melissa said. "He just wanted me to touch his hair or massage his scalp to sleep. He wasn't some rough and tough guy. Now when I watch TV, I miss that companionship."

Spontaneity also was a factor in Derek and Melissa's strong relationship and marriage, whether it was going on hikes along Davis Creek in Bourbonnais, or taking a random day off work to go swim in Lake Michigan for the very first time.

Derek's love of hiking and the mountains brought on the idea to one day take Cadence and Jack to see the mountains in Colorado. Now, that's where Derek will be laid to rest.

Along with his love for hiking, Derek had a love and talent for music. He was in two bands, Rival Points and Dischord, a heavy blues and prog-rock band, who, for the very last time, played without Derek Saturday night, putting his bass guitar at center stage.

At the end of the fundraiser, some of Derek's solo work was shared over the speakers while everyone took part in a moment of silence.

Michael Costanza, president of Feed, said: "He brought so much talent to the stage. Aside from this being an incredible loss to all of his family and friends, Derek's passing will be felt in the Kankakee music community."

Before Derek died, he was trying to teach himself the piano. Music was Derek's creative outlet, but he was known for picking up new hobbies such as woodworking.

Although Cadence and Jack are at a very young age, they still notice the absence of their father, Cadence more so than Jack.

"She's very smart for her age. Every once in a while she'll say she misses him or she wishes he could take her to school, and then she'll go back to playing with her toys," Melissa said.

Most of all, Melissa will miss seeing Derek with their children.

"I worry about them not having their father and not getting to experience what I got to."