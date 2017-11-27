Brush fire leads to garage fire

ST. ANNE – A brush fire that got out of control reportedly caused a garage fire on Sunday afternoon in rural St. Anne.

Firefighters from nine local departments responded about 3 p.m. to a two-car detached garage located in the 1400 block of South Hieland Road that had flames and smoke coming from the rear part of the structure.

Aroma Park Fire Chief Luke Shepherd said the accidental fire initially was called in as a brush fire. Nobody was injured by the blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

Shepherd had called in reinforcements because several departments, including the Aroma Park Fire Protection District, had been battling a brush fire in Pembroke Township.

With leaves falling, Shepherd warns residents to be cautious when burning debris.

"Depending on where you live, you have to do what you have to do to take care of leaves," he said. "You just have to be careful and keep an eye on what is going on around you. If the conditions are not right, put the fire out immediately."