Olivet student inducted as Lincoln Laureat

Olivet Nazarene University senior Charles R. DeLoach III was inducted into the Order of Lincoln earlier this month during a ceremony in Springfield.

DeLoach, a criminal justice major, is from Chicago Heights. He is the son of Charles and Tamara DeLoach and a four-year member of Olivet's football team.

DeLoach is a campus leader in the Social Justice Club, Black Christian Student Association and Proclamation Gospel Choir. He participated in two student-led trips to work with residents of the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago.

DeLoach serves as a mentor to junior high school students. He is the associate minister and a Sunday School teacher at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee.

After serving an internship with the Kankakee County State's Attorney office earlier this year, DeLoach was hired as a clerk in May.

DeLoach was honored by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois during the annual Student Laureate Convocation on Nov. 11 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. He was one of 56 students to be recognized.

The annual Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Ceremony recognizes excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities by seniors from each of the state's four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities, and one student from the community colleges in Illinois. Student Laureates are selected by their individual schools.

This is the 43rd year The Lincoln Academy has celebrated students' excellence in Illinois.