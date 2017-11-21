Retired general honored as a Hometown Hero

Ret. Marine Brig. Gen. Tom Draude shared a message of inspiration and working with youth Friday night as he was honored as a Hometown Hero by the Community Foundation of the Kankakee River Valley.

It was the first time the foundation has given out this award, but the intent is to make it an annual presentation. The idea was to select someone who had grown up in Kankakee and gone on to great success.

Draude, who received the honor in front of a crowd of 155 at the Kankakee Country Club, certainly fit that description. He rose to the brigadier general's rank, serving three tours in Vietnam and being assistant division commander of the 1st Marine Division during operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

"I am the luckiest man alive. All my dreams came true," Draude said. His life, he said, passes the Sunday night test: "Are you looking forward to Monday morning?"

"As a Marine," he told the audience, "I couldn't wait until Monday morning, leading Marines and saving lives."

Earlier in the day, Draude spoke with students at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee. Principal Terry Granger said, "you could hear a pin drop" during the speech. He called Draude an inspiration, a role model and genuine.

He said while youth represent 20 percent of the population, they are 100 percent of the future.

Draude had been the valedictorian of his high school class at St. Patrick's Central High School, the school that was the forerunner of today's McNamara. He said his education prepared him well for Annapolis, the Naval Academy that trains leaders for both the Navy and the Marine Corps. Draude graduated with academic distinction. It is possible to get into the military academies with college courses already under your belt. Yet, Draude found himself better prepared than many of his classmates who already had been to other colleges before Annapolis.

Several of Draude's high school classmates attended Friday's event.

Draude told the audience he and his classmates would tolerate a lot, but "if you call us quitters, you have a fight on your hands.

"You learn from your failures," he said. 'Don't ever quit. Don't ever give up."

He recounted the extraordinary success of the war in Iraq. Normally, he said, an attacking force was expected to have a three-to-one advantage in men and equipment. In Iraq, our forces had a one-to-seven disadvantage.

Later, Draude got to visit the solemn facility where the nation's war dead are counted and then sent for burial to their hometowns. They were prepared for 50,000 dead. The actual deaths were less than a tenth of that.

Saddam Hussein, he said, had set the oil wells on fire, creating acrid black smoke that both blocked visibility and irritated eyes, skin and lungs. For most of the time, the wind blew the smoke right into the U.S.-led coalition lines.

But, on the day the American attack started, the wind shifted, and blew the smoke toward the Iraqi lines. A person told Draude that was a coincidence.

"No coincidence," he replied. "It was the hand of God."