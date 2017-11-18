Street Smarts: How 'Easy Way Bumps Road' got its name

You won't find the name on a map, but just about anyone who lived in or around Kankakee during the past century would be able to locate "E-Z Way Bumps Road."

Officially, the road is Main Avenue, north of Station Street. It runs between the sites of two former Kankakee industrial plants: the Kankakee Foundry on the east, and E-Z-est Way Stove Works (later Roper Corp.) on the west. The bumps part of the name comes from a series of railroad tracks that cross the road a block or so north of Station Street.

The E-Z Way Bumps name is an example (though an informal one) of naming a street or road for its proximity to a place or a prominent object, such as Mount Langham Road (South 4500E Road) in Aroma Township, which leads to the geological feature that is the county's highest elevation).

Certain place names are fairly common: streets containing the word school are found in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, St. Anne, Chebanse, Manteno and Limestone Township (Limestone School Road). Church is nearly as popular; it's found in Bourbonnais, Bonfield, Manteno, and St. George. There's a Mill Street in Aroma Park, and another running the length of Strunk's Island in the Kankakee River at Momence.

Roadways with directional names (North, South, East, West) are found in a number of towns across the county. Center Street can be found in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, St. George, Sun River Terrace, Reddick and Union Hill, while Central Road appears in Hopkins Park.

You would expect a street called Bridge to lead to, and cross over, a waterway, and Aroma Park's Bridge Street does exactly that. In Kankakee, however, Bridge Street never crosses a stream. It stretches between Fifth Avenue and Tenth Avenue, just north of and roughly parallel to Soldier Creek. Its intersection with Fifth Avenue is just beyond the point where the avenue crosses the creek. A bridge has been located there since the earliest days of Kankakee.

A dozen miles to the northeast, at Momence, a major roadway crosses a bridge over the Kankakee River. That thoroughfare is known by a number of names, but Bridge is not among them. Most people refer to the street as Dixie Highway, others call it Route 1, while still others refer to it as "Range Street." It's also been known at times as the "Vincennes Trace" or "Hubbard's Trail."

The street, which runs through downtown Momence, has been designated as Dixie Highway since 1915, when a route consisting of paved highways (rare at that time) was identified and marked between Chicago and Miami, Fla.

From Chicago to Danville, that same roadway had been designated since 1834 as the state's first numbered highway (though unpaved for most of its history). At its northern end, "State Road 1" became a city street with the name it bears to this day: State Street.

Before the state declared it an official highway, the route was a pathway used by traders, trappers, and other travelers between settlements at Chicago and Vincennes, Ind. Later, fur-trader Gurdon Saltonstall Hubbard used that route to connect his trading posts with Chicago. The route through what is now Momence varied, with some of the traffic fording the river at Upper Crossing, a mile upstream, rather than Lower Crossing, where the bridge is located today.

The most obscure of the names is "Range Street." It is derived from the system used to legally describe property locations, which consists of mile-square units called sections, six-mile square townships (not the same as the named political townships), and still larger units called ranges. The street running through the center of Momence is the dividing line between Range 13 and Range 14.

A number of streets have names which are historical references. St. Anne's Beaver Street harks back to the fur-trading days of the 1800s, when pelts of the beaver were much in demand for making gentlemen's hats and other clothing items. Canada Street, also in St. Anne, pays tribute to the homeland of the town's earliest settlers.

Kankakee's Stone Street is located in a neighborhood where quarrying of limestone was a major industry in the late 1800s. In Aroma Park, Pearl Street refers to the once-important clamming industry. Shells of clams harvested from the river by the thousands were the raw material for making pearl buttons used on women's clothing. An occasional bonus for the clam harvesters was a valuable freshwater pearl.

Some names are a description of the street itself: there's a Narrow Street in Cabery, and a Short Street in Kankakee. The name of Bradley's Broadway Street is actually redundant: the original usage in England was descriptive; Broad Way was a wide street.

And finally, there's a street with a name that contradicts itself. New Street is actually one of Kankakee's oldest streets. The one-block-long street running from Oak to Chestnut, east of Entrance Avenue, is shown on the original map of the city drawn in January 1854.