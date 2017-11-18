Restoration Works helps Van Drunen Farms renovate old Savings and Loan

Gail Wallace, owner of Restoration Works, has been restoring historic windows and doors out of her Bradley headquarters for the past 35 years. And while she has worked on plenty of buildings in Chicago and beyond, she now is bringing her talents to a local project, Van Drunen Farms in Momence.

Van Drunen Farms, which owns more than 1,500 acres of land in the Midwest, bought the building at 128 E. Washington St. about six months ago to serve as an office building. And instead of simply replacing the old elements of the building with new ones, they decided to maintain the antique look of the old Savings and Loan.

"That they aren't tearing a building down and building a new one is awesome to me," Wallace said. "It's in Momence, which is a very lovely town with historic buildings."

Rick Dewitt, the construction manager for Van Drunen Farms, said the many historic buildings in Momence were a big factor in the company's decision to restore. He added that Wallace's impressive list of past clients didn't' hurt either.

"They got a pretty good process," he said. "I'd say when they're done it'll be good for a pretty good while."

A main component of the process will be Wallace's Light Wave Stripper. Stripping paint is an essential but tedious step in restorations, but with the Light Wave Stripper, Wallace said a job that would normally take a week can be finished in just 60 seconds.

The Light Wave Stripper uses advanced infrared light technology to soften layers of paint so it can be scraped off more easily. Wallace said this technology also lessens the environmental impact since there are no chemical residues to clean. Restoration Works has been using the tool for the past three years and owns the intellectual copyright.

"I have been green for 35 years. The goal is to find out how you can do things in the greenest manner possible," Wallace said. "This is the jewel of our big steps."

In October, the business was recognized by the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center for its sustainable practices.

"It felt very good to get recognized for something we cared about," Wallace said.

With the credibility the company has earned restoring buildings such as The Rookery in Chicago and Yale University's Art Gallery, they now plan to enter the marketplace, offering the Light Wave Stripper for sale to all.

"Paint stripping is upsetting because so much of it is done so poorly," Wallace said. "I saw the need and we kept finding ways to restore properly. I believe in restoring this amazing material."

Besides the Van Drunen Farm building, Restoration Works is currently working on the Missouri Botanical Garden windows. In the future, Wallace hopes more people see the importance of restoring buildings' original architecture.

"Saving original forest wood material is so important to me," she said. "It's so rare — you can't buy this wood. You just got to save what little is left."