Kankakee County transforming into business destination

The view of Kankakee County as a place to do business only continues to grow as another large industrial expansion has been announced here.

The $180-million addition to the Nucor Corp. steel plant and the more than 500 acres it owns in Bourbonnais is the latest example of a company wanting to grow its business in the Kankakee River Valley.

It is becoming more evident that the region has transformed itself from the Rust Belt days of the 1980s and a late night talk show joke from the 1990s to one of business opportunity today.

"Momentum is a big deal. We've seen it work the other way and we are now seeing it work in a positive direction," said area developer Jeff Bennett. "Clearly people from outside of Kankakee County think positively of Kankakee County and so do I."

Bennett said there are many — he believes a large majority — who see the area as one of opportunity.

"So often we are in the forest and struggle to see what is here. But when I travel outside the region — companies, business people — see the opportunity here."

Bennett said people need look no further than CSL Behring. The company built a $240-million, seven-story addition and before the project was even complete, purchased another neighboring 74 acres — the former Bunge Oil site — for future expansion.

The location near the corner of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road in Bourbonnais Township will likely be a 138-acre pharmaceutical campus.

The CSL location is within walking distance of the new 193,000-square-foot Meijer store along Route 50 and only a short drive from Nucor Steel.

"This area has a lot to offer," said Tricia Stewart, CSL's senior vice president and plant manager. "We have wonderful schools and universities in the area that are feeders for future talent. At CSL Behring, we take advantage of that."

While CSL and Nucor are the cherries on top of the development sundae, they are by no means the only examples.

<strong>• FutureCeuticals, Momence —</strong> Completing a $2-million, 14,700-square-foot expansion onto its Illinois Route 1 office complex.

<strong>• Army National Guard and Readiness Center, Kankakee —</strong> Just opened a new $53.3-million, 185,200-square-foot complex along Airport Road.

<strong>• Aqua Illinois, Kankakee —</strong> Nearing completion on $16.3-million expansion to the water treatment plant along Cobb Boulevard.

<strong>• Interstate 57's Exit 318 interchange, Bourbonnais —</strong> Less than one year from completion on a new $46.2-million interchange at Bourbonnais Parkway. The location opens into approximately 1,000 acres targeted for commercial development.

<strong>• Pilot Hill Wind Farm, Herscher —</strong> The 103-turbine, 14,700-acre wind farm sells power to Microsoft.

Kankakee County workforce has reflected business expansion. According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, there were 1,000 more people employed in September than were working in September 2016.

Those employment figures show that the county's unemployment rate is at 4.7 percent, a drop from 6.1 percent in September 2016. Of the county's 54,069-member September workforce, 51,539 were employed.

Back at Nucor, plant manager Johnny Jacobs is still trying to return to earth from the excitement of his plant gaining the large expansion.

"It [expansion decision] reinforces the confidence our leadership team has in the Kankakee team," he said, adding this project will provide great opportunities for new hires and the community for years to come.

"Simply put, Kankakee is a great area with great people. ... As evidenced by our decision to expand our operations in Kankakee, we have a very positive view of the area and its workforce. The workforce in this area shares Nucor's values of hard work, determination and teamwork."

He also said the region cannot stop with this investment. Much work still must be done.

"... We must remain focused on ensuring we have the right technical talent ... to support the needs of industry. We need to ensure that our infrastructure [roads, rail, electrical grid, natural gas system] are keeping pace and in place to support that growth when needed."

He said state and local governments must create an environment that is conducive to business.

While Nucor will expand and as others grow, Stewart said CSL will only widen its footprint.

"I can't really speak for new business, but CSL has plans for expansion," she said.