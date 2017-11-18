Defendants to face case together in McLaughlin death

KANKAKEE — The two defendants in the case of the death of a Good Shepherd Manor resident will next appear in court the morning of Jan. 12.

Elizabeth Cook, 42, and Heidi Jones, 48, were supervising Charles McLaughlin on June 11, the day he died after being left in a hot van in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. McLaughlin, 69, was a longtime resident of the Momence facility for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities. McLaughlin lived with cerebral palsy and was largely nonverbal. Staff members told state investigators he would not have been able to open the door himself.

Both women have pleaded not guilty to two counts of Class 3 felony criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in death. A Class 3 felony charge carries a minimum sentence of two to five years.

Cook and Jones have both hired private attorneys. Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott will hear the two cases together unless one of the women mounts a defense that implicates the other.