Gunshot wound to head killed man

KANKAKEE — An autopsy found Jay Schweigert suffered a gunshot wound to the head after a Saturday shooting.

After Monday's autopsy, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said a final cause of death of the 37-year-old Schweigert awaits toxicology results and further investigation by Kankakee police.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of South Yates Avenue for a gunshot victim at 9:47 p.m. on Saturday.

While at the house, investigators talked to three people.

Schweigert died in intensive care at Riverside Medical Center at 1:02 a.m. Sunday.