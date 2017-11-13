Fundraiser planned for woman suffering from ALS

MANTENO — On Saturday, November 18, a fundraiser will be held at the Manteno Sportsmen's Club for 52-year-old Chris Bechard, who has been diagnosed with ALS.

For family and friends, it's been an emotional roller coaster to watch Chris deteriorate. "She went from walking extremely slowly, to doctors telling her that it was Stiff-Person Syndrome then someone said they thought it was a spinal issue," said Kathy Spainhour, who's son Zach is married to Chris' daughter Amanda.

After 18 months of doctor after doctor, Chris, a Manteno resident, was finally diagnosed with ALS in August at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical functions. Medication and therapy can slow ALS and reduce discomfort, but there's no cure.

The initial diagnosis came as a shock to Chris' husband Joe, who's known Chris since she was 13 and he was 15. "She's my rock," said Joe. Joe now takes care of his wife by performing day-to-day functions, helping with everything from getting her dressed in the morning, to bathing, and to cooking meals.

For Chris, words can't describe what it means to her to have the boy she met many years ago by her side today.

"Everyday is different. I just try and make the best of each day and focus on living," said Chris.

"She's a fighter," said Spainhour.

Chris not only has the support of her husband, but from her four children and seven grandchildren.

"Our kids have always enjoyed spending time with their parents. Not just now, but always. We're a very tight-knit group," said Chris.

"I've had lots of people reach out to us via e-mail, phone calls, Facebook and visits. There's been an overwhelming amount of people. It's been a blessing."

Chris has always been involved in the Manteno community, whether it was working at Manteno High School as a secretary for 10 years, or staying involved in her son's sporting events.

"Chris and I grew up together," said Denise Bertrand, of Manteno, a longtime friend of both Chris and Joe. "We'd always play softball and kick the can. She's just a very warm, giving person. A kind spirit who's always been focused on her family."

Chris is in need of a motorized chair, and bills from her doctor visits at the University of Chicago are piling up. Depending on the progression of the disease, Chris may need a hospital bed, a van with a lift and possible nursing care.

Chris' fundraiser will be from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and kids attend free. The cost of the ticket includes food, draft beer and the chance to win a flat screen TV. Silvano's Pizza in Manteno is providing food for the event.

There will be a silent auction with prizes including a 2017 Chicago Bears autographed football, baskets from Starbucks, Brickstone Restaurant and Brewery, an autographed hockey puck and more.

For those who may not be able to attend the fundraiser can donate online at www.youcaring.com/chrisbechard-9607000, or by donating at the Riverside Credit Union. To get details on how to do so, please contact Spainhour at 815-370-6983.

<strong>What:</strong> Fundraiser for Manteno resident Chris Bechard, who has been diagnosed with ALS

<strong>When:</strong> 4-9 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Where:</strong> Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno

<strong>Cost:</strong> $20 (free of charge for children)

<strong>More information:</strong> Contact Kathy Spainhour at 815-370-6983