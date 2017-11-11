Caburnay found gulity of charges involving underage girls

KANKAKEE — Ronald N. Caburnay, of Bradley, was found guilty Thursday of multiple felony counts that include grooming, solicitation to meet a child and traveling to meet a minor.

According to state statute, Caburnay is facing two to five years on the indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor charges, and one to three years on grooming and soliciting to meet a child charges.

Caburnay had his bond revoked and was taken into custody after the verdict. His sentencing will take place at a later date.

Caburnay is from the Philippines. After he serves his prison time, he can be deported, according to Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe.

Brenda Claudio and Carol Costello represented the state. Caburnay was represented by attorney Brian Hiatt.

The 38-year-old Caburnay was arrested by Bradley police in April 2015 for allegedly trying to lure three young girls with promises of money.

Two of the girls were 12, the third was 15, at the time of the incidents, which occurred between March 7 and April 7, 2015.

The mother of one of the 12-year-old girls called police after she discovered messages posted on social media to her daughter. The mother discovered those messages on her phone, which her daughter used to access a social media site. The messages originally were sent by Caburnay, who used an alias and said he was 19, police said.

Caburnay actually met one of the 12-year-old girls and gave her money, but the incident went no further. The online conversations, however, continued; and Caburnay asked the girl to keep them secret.

Messages he sent via social media to the 15-year-old girl were more graphic.

Investigators said Caburnay knew how old the girls were.