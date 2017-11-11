After 25 years, the dream remains vivid

The man asked me if I remembered what I was doing 25 years ago.

Jokingly, I asked Paul Zeedyk if he meant 25 years ago in October, or was it during July and August of 1992.

I knew what he meant.

Zeedyk managed a group of 13- and 14-year-old Bradley-Bourbonnais Pony League All-Star baseball players who went on a magical run through the postseason.

It culminated in a stunning one-run win in the championship of the Pony League World Series.

I had the honor of covering the team at the World Series played in Washington, Pa., the birthplace of PONY baseball.

Zeedyk, coach Herb Forkenbrock and eight of the 15 players gathered Oct. 10 in Bourbonnais to reminisce.

"It was great to get together," Zeedyk said. "These kids now have kids that are about the age they were when they won the World Series."

It just so happened back at that time in 1992, the Summer Olympics were held in Barcelona, Spain.

It was the first time NBA players were allowed to play for the U.S. That basketball team included Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Earvin "Magic" Johnson to name a few. They were labeled The Dream Team

Zeedyk felt the 15 players assembled for the all-star squad were the B-B Dream Team. They were up to the task.

They won the first two rounds of the postseason without a loss.

In the region tournament, after losing their first game, the all-stars fought their way back through the losers' bracket to advance to the zone tourney in Bay City, Mich.

The team made it through to the championship round where it needed two games to punch its World Series ticket.

The B-B stars dropped their opening game in World Series pool play to a team from California.

"After we lost that game, I told them if we make it to the championship game, all 15 kids would play in the game," Zeedyk said.

Sure enough, the team made it to that tile game, with a little help from the Washington, Pa., host team beating the squad from California.

The B-B Dream Team faced off against Pasadena, Texas.

With the game tied 3-3, in the top of the sixth inning, Zeedyk called for a double steal, a play the team had practiced but never used in a game.

With Jake Zajc on third base, Zeedyk had Josh Carlile break from first on the pitch. When the throw went to second, Zajc took off and scored the game winner.

The game ended with Mike Arends, the 15th player to see action in the game, catching the final out.

"Squeeze that glove tight, Mike, I said to myself," Zeedyk said. "To have a kid who didn't play a lot in 20 (tournament) games catch the final out was great."

It set off a wild celebration in the outfield.

Now, Zeedyk recalls all the memories that started with daily two-hour practices with a group of teens who had great chemistry and were a true team.

Zeedyk's son, Eric, was among the players.

Along with Forkenbrock, the team's business manager, Lonnie Arthur and Walt Andrews helped coach the team.

Former Daily Journal writer Bryan Woodcock wrote in a column following the team's title in the Aug. 23, 1992 edition, which ended: "Let time reveal that talent alone wasn't enough for B-B to win five tournaments. Talent, coupled with ambition, carried B-B to record heights.

"Let the journey continue."

While time has gone by, the B-B Dream Team will live on not only with their names on a sign on an outfield fence.

That team included Zajc, Carlile, Arends, Eric Zeedyk, Steve Babinski, Jeremiah Colling, Jason Cornelius, Gary Freedlund, Tommy Glynn, Dustin Grace, Jim McCue, T.J. Power, Craig Simmons, Bill Simulick and Jeff Wiley.

For one glorious summer over the course of two months, they lived the dream.

"It's truly a dream team. It really is," Paul Zeedyk said.