Victim likely to survive 2nd shooting

KANKAKEE — The shooting victim in a May 25 incident in the 100 block of North Rosewood Avenue was shot multiple times in both legs in the same block on Nov. 1.

Kankakee police said last week's shooting occurred at 8 p.m.

Commander of Investigations Robin Passwater said the shooting was believed to be in retaliation of another shooting that occurred within the past year.

He would not comment further on the motive.

Zevez Murrell is charged with shooting the victim in May. He was arrested in June.

The 34-year-old Murrell had a hearing scheduled for Nov. 3, which was continued until Dec. 8. The case is set for jury trial Dec. 11.

In the shooting that occurred last week, the 31-year-old victim said two men opened fire on him from a car as he walked toward his vehicle.

Investigators found 19 spent shells in the area.

The victim was hit multiple times in both legs. He is expected to live, Passwater said.