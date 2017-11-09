Strickler Planetarium — 50 years of skywatching

This year marks an important milestone in Olivet Nazarene University's planetarium's history.

This year, the Strickler Planetarium celebrates its 50th anniversary, recognizing half a century of community engagement, science exploration and astronomical inspiration. For five decades, the planetarium has served as a focal point in the Kankakee area and beyond to communicate the wonders of the universe. For this month's column, I thought I would offer a brief history of the planetarium, augmented with photographs from the university archives.

The idea of a planetarium on a Christian college campus was born at the dawn of the space age, in an environment responding to the launch of Sputnik on Oct. 4, 1957 — 60 years ago last month.

Olivet President Harold Reed proposed a $1 million science facility to unite science departments that were then scattered across campus. "Olivet must build and equip a Science Building," he wrote, "which will make it possible for our youth to obtain the best in scientific education and with this a spiritual insight and warmth of heart, enabling them to serve humanity ... Hundreds of splendid Christian young people are looking to Olivet for their college training. We dare not fail them, or our nation, which so desperately needs their trained minds and dedicated lives."

In 1966, President Reed's vision was fulfilled with the dedication of the Reed Hall of Science on Sept. 30. From the early days of this project, a planetarium was considered an integral component, and President Reed himself visited different planetariums across the country to get a sense of their technology and design. A federal grant made it possible to add the greenhouse, planetarium and observatory. The planetarium would open one year later, in 1967.

When originally constructed, the planetarium held a medium-sized Goto Mars projector and seating capacity of 100. The first planetarium director was Professor Marion Jamison, who came from Oklahoma City, where he had experience opening the city planetarium.

Unfortunately, issues with the Goto instrument meant it never lived up to its promise, and it eventually was sold and replaced with the venerable Spitz A4 projector that most planetarium visitors remember.

The planetarium was complemented by the Reed Hall Observatory, which housed a 12-inch Criterion Dynascope on a clock-driven equatorial mount. As both the science building and the surrounding community developed, light pollution and vibrational issues precluded its use as a research instrument and instead made it a teaching tool for viewing bright objects. The original telescope and mounting has recently been re-installed, and the observatory is open frequently for public viewings after planetarium shows.

After Jamison left in 1973, the planetarium was directed by the division chair, Dr. Clarence Grothaus, and eventually by Dr. Max Reams. In 1974, 73 programs were presented and 3,700 people passed through the planetarium's doors. Since that time, literally hundreds of thousands of public viewers and school students have experienced a taste of astronomical discovery at the planetarium.

In 1981, continuity came to the position of the directorship with the arrival of Professor Al Fleming, who remained for more than a decade, departing in 1994. During that period, the planetarium became a fixture in the community, serving hundreds of school groups each year and functioning as a center for educational outreach in the Kankakee area and beyond.

It was during this period that the planetarium was formally dedicated as the Strickler Planetarium to honor Professor Dwight Strickler, a biology professor who served the university for nearly 50 years from 1930 to 1979. The planetarium became the Strickler Planetarium on May 24, 1982. After Fleming's departure, Troy Stoneking served as the director from 1994 to 1996. In 1996, Brock Schroeder became planetarium director and served in that capacity for years, before moving into a role in university administration.

Before Brock left, he had been able to secure funding for the first major renovation of the planetarium in its then-40-year history. The Spitz A4 projector, along with the dozens of attendant auxiliary projectors, was removed. The dome was repainted. New carpet and seats were installed.

Beginning in January of 2008, I had the enviable experience of starting my position as director, supervising a renovation where funds already had been raised and the difficult decisions made. I was simply there to make the most of the new equipment, primarily the Evans and Sutherland Digistar 3 SP2HD projection system that made Strickler one of the few digital planetariums in the state. By May 2008, the planetarium was open again for business. Since then, its role on campus and in the community has expanded, with sellout audiences, interdisciplinary presentations and ongoing educational outreach.

Student operators have been an integral part of the planetarium's functioning since its opening in 1967. Students have produced and implemented shows for the public and for visiting school groups, and some of these have gone on to work in the planetarium field. At best count, nearly 100 students have served as planetarium operators, some of whom have gone on to careers in the planetarium field.

Finally, I also should acknowledge the tireless work of Tina Bruner, who has handled reservations and scheduling for the planetarium since 1988. If anyone is responsible for the planetarium's enduring legacy in the community, it's her.

I know that the planetarium has touched thousands of lives in the community. I constantly hear from people who remember visiting it as a child and who still can recall that wonder of seeing the night sky projected on the dome for the first time. I would love to hear your memories of the planetarium's history; if you have stories or images to share, please send them my way at strickler@olivet.edu. Here's to another 50 years!