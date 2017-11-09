McNamara adds 8 to its Hall of Honor list

KANKAKEE — The Bishop McNamara Catholic High School "Hall of Honor" grew by eight distinguished members Sunday.

The class for the 2017 Dorothy and Romy Hammes "Hall of Honor" is: Jim and Maggie Frogge; Kevin and Janis Nugent; Dale and Lynn Piggush; Sharon Jackson; and Tyjuan Hagler.

"The examples our Hall of Honor inductees set are living proof of what it means to be a servant leader," said Terry Granger, president/principal of Bishop McNamara. "These individuals are exemplary role models for each and every one of our students as they progress through their years here at Bishop McNamara Catholic School."

The school has been honoring individuals through this award since 2008. Including this year's inductees, 50 people have been honored. The next inductees will be named in the fall 2019.

<strong>Jim and Maggie Frogge</strong>

Both are 1968 graduates of the school, and their three children, Jessica, Sarah and Nathan also are grads of the Kankakee school.

Jim taught 42 years, from 1972-2014, as a physical science, chemistry, physics, calculus and computer science teacher and was chairman of the science department for 35 years. He served as the technology coordinator for 32 years.

In addition to teaching, he also served as a coach. He was an assistant football coach for 33 years, girls' basketball head coach for 10 years and head swim coach and assistant track coach for four years.

Maggie served as co-chair of Mac's 2001 Capital Campaign raising funds for the Riverside Healthcare and Franco Family Center for Excellence in the Sciences, the Francis and Jean Smith Media Center, renovations of the fine arts rooms, technology program advancements and tuition assistance.

Maggie had a 35-year career at Riverside Medical Center where she eventually became a senior vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.

<strong>Kevin and Janis Nugent</strong>

Kevin, a 1966 McNamara graduate, and his wife raised children: Chad, (1991 grad), Keith (1993 grad), Tiffany (1997), Devin (1995), all reside in Manteno, and Rory (1995) who lives in Chicago.

The owner of Kevin Nugent Construction from 1973-89. He became a union general contractor in 1989, building commercial buildings and pouring concrete throughout Kankakee County. He also was part owner and president of Manteno Lumber and True Value from 1981-2005.

He was named Manteno's "Businessperson of the Year" in 2006 and was a village trustee from 1981-85.

Janis was a Manteno elementary school teacher and served as bookkeeper and president of Kevin Nugent Construction until her retirement in 2003. She served as Manteno Township clerk from 1985-93.

<strong>Dale and Lynn Piggush</strong>

Dale, a 1971 grad, and Lynn, a 1972 grad, have three children: Neil (1998), Scott (2001) and Lauren (2007).

Dale started his general contractor firm, Piggush Simoneau Inc., in 1991, out of his detached garage. The firm now specializes in industrial, commercial and institutional construction, employing more than 50 people on a daily basis.

Lynn spent her career as a school teacher, having taught at St. Martin of Tours School in Kankakee, and was the first teacher to start its kindergarten reading program. She implemented the same program for Bourbonnais Elementary School District, where she taught for 21 years.

Lynn served on the board for the Presence St. Mary's Foundation and served on the Women's Giving Circle for the Kankakee Community College Foundation.

Dale served on the advisory board for Presence Intergenerational, and served on the Board of Directors of the Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet.

The couple was honored in 2006 as Presence St. Mary's "Humanitarians of the Year."

<strong>Sharon Jackson</strong>

Jackson, a 1956 grad of St. Patrick Central, and her late husband, Don, have four sons who are McNamara graduates: Eddie (1986), Michael (1988), Bryan (1989) and Daniel (1995).

In 1985, Jackson was hired at Bishop McNamara as the recruitment and public relations director and moderator of the Irish Alumni Association Board.

When the McNamara fundraiser Madcaps ended in 1987, it was decided the school would serve Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day to those in need as a way of giving back to the community. She coordinated the dinner for 20 years.

She was responsible for spearheading the Sunday Bingo, the Ceile Calendar and the annual Bishop McNamara Dinner Auction. She served on the school board and was grand marshal of the 2006 homecoming parade and was honorary chairperson of the 2016 dinner auction.

In 2008, she played an integral part in the development of the Hall of Honor. She retired from the school in 2013.

<strong>Tyjuan Hagler</strong>

Hagler, a 2000 Mac grad, was born and raised in Kankakee.

An outstanding football player, he was a highly-recruited scholar athlete and earned a full scholarship from the University of Cincinnati, where he became a three-year starter.

He entered the National Football League as a fifth-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts. He spent six seasons as a linebacker with the Colts, played in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLI in 2007 against the Chicago Bears.

In 2006, the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation was established to not only enhance sports skills of the youth, but also instill character development through teamwork and sportsmanship. He hosts an annual summer football camp at the high school. He also holds a basketball tournament at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center.

Even though his playing career has ended, Hagler still is involved with the NFL. He is a football operations senior adviser. In this position, he helps players transition out of the league as their playing careers conclude.