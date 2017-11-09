An outdoorsman's look at the riverfront project

This past Tuesday, I attended the Kankakee Riverfront Development open house at the Kankakee Public Library. I had filled out a survey online, but wanted to see the master plan in person. I went with this column's perspective in mind so, I will leave all the economic talk to someone more educated on such matters.

At the beginning, the Hitchcock Design Group presented a brief overview of the current plan and highlighted its main features, as well as looked at the survey results. As it stood that night, almost 600 people had filled out the survey about the current status of the riverfront and what it should look like. Two things stuck out to me from those results. One — "Underwhelming" was a common word used for the riverfront as it stands today. Two — Survey-takers wanted to cater to current residents before tourists.

I would agree the current riverfront focal area (from Riverside Medical Center to Schuyler Avenue ) is sterile and uninviting at best. The parks offer very little if any natural areas, the banks are often full of litter and access between them is limited.

From an outdoors perspective what do I like? The biggest thing so far in my mind is they want to install a whitewater rapids course from the Schuyler Avenue bridge to the Washington Avenue bridge roughly.

They would do this by punching a hole on the north side of the dam spillway and creating a channel with a series of terraces. I talked to Scott Shipley, the potential designer of this feature. Shipley is a three-time Olympic kayaker and holds four world records. He and his team have designed whitewater courses all over the world. From reading his bio and talking to him, I cannot think of a better person to have involved with this project. However, I still had some questions. I asked him how the course would be built. He said, "stone would be used in ideal saturations but there could also be some concrete." Stone is ideal because vegetation can grow in it and add to the ecology.

I told him my wife and I kayak the river and while I might appreciate the whitewater challenge she might not. He said, "'We have looked at developing a two-channel system where people can pass through, but the water flow may not be great enough to support that. What this system allows is that you can adjust channel flow and make it more intense at times while calming it at others. Don't it expect it to be a high-difficulty rapid because we don't have the expertise in this area that would support that. We want it to be fun for a wide range of people."

How that adjustability will work is something I still have questions about. Will it be high flow on Saturdays and low on Sundays? I will need to know that to plan trips down the river. Overall, I do like this project because I despise the dam and how it segments the river. One cannot safely paddle all the way through the city without portaging or going over the dam.

Another benefit is it will allow fish to move past the dam up and downstream, which should be good for population genetics. A rapid course downtown would be an eye-catching attraction that would bring more people here and it would solve some local river navigation problems. You wouldn't be able to go upstream in this plan, however. I did mention to Shipley about the rapids course in Yorkville (replacing the old Fox River dam) and his reaction made me think ours would be much better.

Another part of the plan that drew my interest was a design for a nature-based playground. I have written twice this fall about getting kids into nature more often. While this playground proposal is not a substitute for nature, it is better than a traditional playground. Specific details on the design of this part were not all that clear, but the Hitchcock Design Group recently worked on similar projects at the Morton Arboretum and in Geneva.

I will do my best to try and visit these sites to become more familiar with what they are thinking. I imagine it having alternative play equipment interlaced with butterfly gardens and climbing boulders. I also hope there is room for some local nature educational features such as something to do with the fish in the river that the park overlooks.

I could go on forever but because I am a runner, I will end with the new paths. This plan would connect the Fisherman's Park, with Alpiner, Legion, Jeffers and Bird parks. There would be a new pedestrian bridge underneath Court Street to the recently completed bike bridge that would connect the loop. I asked about the distance of the loop and to my delight it would be more than a 5K distance with a couple turns in there. That's important if, in the future, we want to have some sort of river festival. Those types of events always start off at 8 a.m. with a 5K.

I asked if these parks would be open during the evenings so people could jog and fish off the banks at night. The initial response was yes that would be in the plan, but I suppose that could change. If that were true, I think that would be a major success for local fisherman and runners but that means the lighting in those areas would have to dramatically improve.

The survey is going to be open for a couple more weeks. You can find it and share your ideas for the riverfront online at surveymonkey.com/r/KankakeeRiverfront.