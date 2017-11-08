Was worker's dismissal justified?

WATSEKA — The firing of a popular Iroquois County Animal Control employee has left the county split, with more than 1,500 signatures on a petition to reinstate her.

Jamie Fanning was hired in August 2016 as the warden for animal control under Dr. Hany Youssef, administrator of animal control and owner of Watseka Animal Hospital, where the animal control dogs currently are housed.

In June of this year, Fanning began to raise concerns about Youssef. First, she claimed healthy, adoptable dogs were being unnecessarily euthanized, and second, that Youssef was creating a hostile work environment for people who questioned his decisions, a sentiment that has been echoed by other former employees.

"Multiple times while working at animal control, I was spoken to by Mr. Youssef in a manner that was not professional," Fanning told the board. "I was spoken to very disrespectfully, yelled at. On multiple occasions, I was spoken to in a way that I cried."

The matter came to a head Sept. 15, when Youssef told several people he would be resigning, and gave his employees until the end of the day to re-home the animal control dogs, according to Fanning. He later decided not to leave the position.

At a Iroquois County Board Tax Committee meeting Tuesday morning, she raised her concerns again, saying her Oct. 27 termination was retaliation for whistleblowing.

Tax committee chairman Marvin Stichnoth confirmed that Fanning raised her concerns with him and board chairman John Shure, but that there was no substance to the allegations.

Additionally, said Stichnoth, Youssef has been an asset to the community, doing volunteer work and even setting up a partnership with the University of Illinois for low-cost spaying and neutering in the area.

"I have toured Dr. Youssef's animal hospital twice and visited many, many more times. The chairman of the board has done likewise," Stichnoth said. "We have found that Dr. Youssef operates Iroquois County Animal Control according to the laws governing animal control and the care of animals in his facility appears to be excellent."

For his part, Youssef says Fanning was fired for poor performance, and that he hasn't discussed details publicly in order to preserve her privacy.

"I don't want to embarrass her," he said. "And I refute all allegations that these gentlemen and ladies have said about me, about harassment. (Fanning's termination) was 100 percent about poor performance."

Further complicating the matter are several legal questions. It's unclear if Fanning was employed at-will and if Iroquois County Animal Control and Youssef are operating legally. Three board members, <a href="http://www.newsbug.info/iroquois_countys_times-republic/johnson-submits-foia-for-animal-control-information/article_9e6d5b82-a343-11e7-a7a9-931f9e3fc41e.html">Sherry Johnson</a>, <a href="http://www.newsbug.info/iroquois_countys_times-republic/animal-control-issues-discussed/article_563ec6de-6211-11e7-9931-ab7ff86b9869.html">Larry Hasbargen</a> and Chad McGinnis, confronted the tax committee with their findings.

"We started looking at our employee policy and the county code, which led us to ask questions and led Sherry to inquire to the Department of Agriculture. From there, it showed we're not legal. We're not in compliance. The county code specifically states the director needs to be reappointed every two years," McGinnis said.

Youssef was appointed in 2013. At the meeting, the members of the tax committee said they weren't familiar with the county code, which only is available in a bound book. The three board members raising concerns say they, too, hadn't read the code before the conflict began in June. Johnson and McGinnis are the newest members of the board and started in December of last year.

During her phone call to the Department of Agriculture, Johnson also found that animal control doesn't have a current license. The three say they aren't targeting Youssef, but rather making sure the county is up to standard and that Fanning is given full legal protection.

"Right is right, and wrong is wrong. We want everyone to know there are a few of us here that want it to be done the right way every time," she said.

Stichnoth closed the meeting by saying board members will consult with State's Attorney James Devine to determine what comes next so that the full board can take action to get in compliance with county code and state statute.

As for Fanning, she thanks the community for the support she's received and says she has two simple goals.

"I just want to do right by the animals of Iroquois County," she said. "I'd like them to end up somewhere where they're going to be safe and humanely treated. And I'd like to see an end to the corruption."