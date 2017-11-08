General Mills part of Wilmington's huge logistics center

WILMINGTON — Elion Partners unveiled its expansive Ridgeport Logistics Center near Wilmington on Tuesday morning in front of company executives, local dignitaries and political leaders, including Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and state Sen. Sue Rezin.

Ridgeport Logistics Center is billed as the largest rail-served industrial park in the Chicago area with 30 million square feet of potential development. The center already has a tenant, General Mills, which will house a distribution center in the building with a planned January startup.

"The Wilmington customer service facility will be a key addition and a critical location for the General Mills' distribution network," said Mike Nordstrom, General Mills vice president for Global Workplace Solutions. "From this location, we will deliver top-selling cereals, snacks and other products to customers across America."

General Mills will have 150 employees at the start of its operation. The Ridgeport Logistics Center takes up 2,500 acres and already has developed 5.4 million square feet with an additional 810,000 square feet under construction, according to Elion.

The mixed-use center has the potential to employ as many as 13,000 direct workers after the total build-out in the next 10 to 12 years.

"This is a great day for the people of Illinois," said Rauner, prior to assisting with the ribbon-cutting for General Mills. "This is a great day for all of the hardworking families of Illinois. Illinois is the heart of North America. We are the heart of America, and we are the center of transportation, distribution and logistics right here in Illinois."

Ridgeport is at 30131 Ridgeway Blvd. in Wilmington, just off exit 340 on Interstate 55. It's 8 miles from the BNSF Logistic Park in Elwood, 12 miles from the Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal in Joliet and the center can reach 27 percent of the U.S. population within a one-day drive.

"This is a great location," Rauner said. "We have the transportation infrastructure. We have incredible, competitive energy costs, and we have a great educational and vocational training system. We are kicking tails in transportation and logistics because we've got the people and all the attributes to boot."

About 700 construction and construction-related workers have been employed during the development of Ridgeport Logistics Center. The future plans also include a health and wellness center for all employees.

"This project has currently employed hundreds of union jobs," Rezin said. "The owners have the vision that the health and well being of the people that work in this industry, who are driving trucks in this industry that they need to be healthy. They're building it on site, so it will be a one-stop shop for everyone. You typically don't see that anywhere else.

"They'll have a workout center, they'll have physicians and they have a retail area that they're breaking ground in the front as we speak."