Winterizing vehicles 'snow' problem

You probably didn't need frost or the recent season of "Game of Thrones" to know winter is coming (no spoilers ahead, so read on).

According to the Old Farmers' Almanac, it's going to be a cold winter with an estimated 40 inches of the white powder covering the Chicago area.

So, with a couple weeks left of a warm fall, now is the time to start preparing your vehicles for winter — including your golf carts (we've got you, Manteno folks).

With that in mind, we sat down with Bill and Brian Stevenson, of Stevenson Auto Repair and Auto Sales. Here's what they had to offer as far as how to winterize your vehicles:

<strong>Cars, trucks, SUVs</strong>

Before we get started, it's important to establish why you should winterize your vehicle. It's quite simple.

"A car is probably the second most expensive thing you are going to buy in your life, compared to a house," owner Bill Stevenson said. "Why neglect it? It will last longer. You will get your money's worth or trade-in value. You will keep it dependable so you get to travel. It will keep you safe."

Now that we've established that, Bill offered a checklist of things to check on your vehicle before winter comes. Here they are:

1) Test your battery. You can buy a tester or take it to an auto shop.

2) Make sure you have 50/50 antifreeze that is good for 35 degrees below zero.

3) Remove your summer blend washer fluid and get the winter blend that can handle below-zero temperatures. "The summer blend will freeze as soon as it gets cold," Bill explained. "Then, your washers won't work."

4) Get new wiper blades. All that salt from the roadways can impede your vision.

5) Check the air pressure and tread on your tires. Bald tires leave you prone to sliding on ice.

6) Change your engine oil and make sure you have the proper weight in. Some cars ask for different oils depending on the season.

7) Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that consists of a cellphone, warm blanket, water and snacks in case you get trapped. Also, share your travel plans with someone so they can check on you. Dozens of cars got trapped overnight on Illinois Route 17 near Grant Park last year because of snow.

8) Don't let your gas tank get too low just in case you get trapped. If you get trapped, turn your car on long enough to warm it up and turn it off. That saves fuel and could save you from asphyxiation. "If the wind is blowing into the rear of the car, it could travel through your heat vent and into the car," Bill said. "Grab that blanket and warm yourself up. I recommend having a half-tank just in case."

9) Warm your car for at least a minute before you start driving. That gives the fluids and lubrication time to warm up.

10) If you are warming your car up for comfort, don't leave it unattended. You could be cited for that. Get a remote starter if you want to start warming your car without the fear of somebody stealing it.

<strong>Electric golf carts</strong>

Though Illinois winter is not ideal for driving golf carts (unlike Myrtle Beach), knowing how to properly store your golf cart can save you from the hassle of costly spring repairs.

"The biggest concern for electric carts is your batteries," Sales Manager Brian Stevenson said. "Going into winter, you want to make sure you maintain them the same way you did all summer."

Here's what that entails:

1) Check and balance your distilled water levels to maintain your battery's amperage.

2) Make sure your battery connections are tight.

3) Charge the battery at least once per month. "A fully charged, healthy battery is good for up to minus 50 degrees," Brian said. "You should charge older, weaker batteries more than once per month. Batteries naturally discharge, so they could be dead in the spring if you don't take care of them."

<strong>Gas golf carts and motorcycles</strong>

As far as maintaining batteries, gas golf carts and motorcycles are easier than electric golf carts. However, you also have to take care of the fuel in your tank.

Here's Brian's advice:

1) Change the engine oil before putting your golf cart or motorcycle into storage. "You want to get all the impurities out of the engine," Brian said. "You don't want that resting in your engine all winter long."

2) Make sure your battery connections are tight.

3) To make it easy, purchase a battery maintainer. They cost about $35 at auto stores. Connect the maintainer to your battery and leave it plugged in all winter. The maintainer will turn itself on and off to charge your battery.

4) Put some fuel stabilizer in your gas tank once your store your gas golf cart or motorcycle.

<strong>Storing golf carts and motorcycles</strong>

Storing your golf cart or motorcycle in an indoor, temperature-controlled environment is ideal. If you can't afford that, put them in a sheltered environment such as a shed or tightly-wrapped tarp to protect them from weather conditions.

"A lot of people call in the spring because their golf cart won't start," Brian said. "Seven or eight times out of 10, it's because they didn't maintain their battery during the winter. A good set of charged batteries can make it through minus 50 degree weather."

So, as winter approaches, make sure you are preparing your vehicles for safety. Proper maintenance will save you more in the end.