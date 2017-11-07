Tourism staff seeks state pensions

The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau finally received the go-ahead from the Kankakee City Council to allow its employees to join the statewide pension system.

However, the bureau still is without the approval of the Kankakee County Board and its application to join the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund remains on hold as a result.

The unanimous approval from the Kankakee City Council, however, remains a key hurdle for the organization as many meetings had been held to get the city OK at Monday's council meeting.

The Manteno-based CVB office has two employees, one being its executive director Staci Wilken, who would like to join the pension system for its retirement benefits. Approval from all six of the governmental bodies it serves is needed before it can make its application to the IMRF Board.

The county board is waiting on an opinion from the Illinois Attorney General regarding whether this is a proper move. The Kankakee CVB would be the first in the state to have the retirement system option.

"Tonight was a major milestone for us," Wilken said after the meeting. "To get the full support of the council was incredible."

The agency previously received approvals from the village boards of Manteno, Momence, Bradley and Bourbonnais, as well as the Momence City Council.

The CVB promotes tourism for Kankakee County and gains its funding chiefly from the hotel/motel tax accessed to everyone who rents a room within the county's borders.

The communities had concerns that if something happened to the CVB's funding source, local taxpayers would be responsible for funding the retirement payments. The CVB first presented a 20-year agreement. When the length of the agreement was questioned, it was reduced to 10 years. It was later changed that the communities could get out of it at any time.

Kankakee Ald. Dennis Baron, R-6, said Monday that the likelihood of local taxpayers putting money into the account was nearly zero. And if funding issues do arise in the future, the council simply can exit the agreement.

In addition to retirement, the fund also provides disability and death benefits. The CVB Board also has stated that having this benefit helps attract and retain top-notch employees.

To date, the organization does not offer a retirement program.