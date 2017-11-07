Bourbonnais wants to ramp up bike path funding

BOURBONNAIS — In another effort to increase pedestrian traffic, Bourbonnais will pursue funding through the Illinois Transportation Enrichment Program to build a $2 million bike path from Bethel Drive to Diamond Point Park.

The village has chased ITEP funding for the proposed 2.8-mile path for about 15 years. It would have to pay for about $450,000 for the 10-foot wide, asphalt, handicap-accessible path if approved for grant funding.

"There are a number of schools and parks along the way. It interconnects all of that," Mayor Paul Schore said. "It gets the kids and the bikers off of Career Center Road, which is a heavily traveled road, and gets them into an area where there is no traffic."

ITEP is part of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, a five-year, $305 billion federal transportation program that will end in 2020. It covers about 80 percent of construction and design for "alternative" transportation projects.

Bourbonnais <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/local-towns-vying-for-millions-for-bike-paths/article_8740b735-32a0-5a85-9ad0-76ad6e4142d9.html">pursued the grant last year</a> along with Kankakee, Bradley and Manteno. All four were unsuccessful, as the state awarded funding from the $29 million program to other communities.

If successful this time, Schore said the path will tie in with the evergrowing Riverfront Biking & Walking Trail that eventually will run 12 miles from River Road Park in Kankakee to Kankakee River State Park.

"There are always more communities that apply than those who get selected," said Schore, who anticipates the state will announce the grant winners next spring. "We're hoping to be successful this time and bring it full-circle."

<strong>Business district</strong>

The village officially created a <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais-prepares-for-i--interchange-completion/article_755dd8f8-7934-57a1-ab37-2fbfc8ad96b6.html">960-acre business district</a> that would establish additional 1 percent retail and hotel/motel taxes at the future 1,200-acre business and industrial park that will be developed along Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route45/52 once the new Interstate 57 interchange is complete.

According to Economic Development Resources, a St. Louis-based economic consulting company responsible for the business district plan, the district will cost about $32.5 million to develop. Demolition and construction account for about $25 million of that cost.

In establishing a business district, the village hopes to make the area self-sustainable. It can charge the additional taxes for up to 23 years. Those extra taxes will go straight into a fund that will be reinvested into the area.

By going that route, the village will not have to increase its property taxes. Those who use businesses in that area essentially are funding future infrastructure projects there.

"When developers, retailers and real estate people come, the first thing they want to know is what kind of incentives are there," Schore said. "I agree that some of it gets to be corporate welfare, which I'm not a big fan of. But, the reality is all these businesses look for some kind of help to develop.

"This is one of the ways we can do that without tapping into the general fund, which is where people's property taxes go. I don't want property taxes from existing homeowners to have to subsidize these projects. Let's let them pay for themselves."

<strong>No Shave November</strong>

With some coaxing from his wife, Police Chief Jim Phelps joined his department's No Shave November campaign to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Sporting the beginning of a beard, Phelps told village trustees that about 75 percent of his department is growing beards this month. They have to make a donation to do so.

Phelps previously told the Daily Journal he will use this month to assess the department's current facial hair policy, which doesn't allow beards. This is the first year the department is participating in No Shave November.

"There are agencies across the country that allow beards," Phelps said in a <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bearded-officers-raising-money-for-cancer/article_b2f7fd25-e9fa-58a8-ab2d-b0944e168ac3.html">Daily Journal article published on Nov. 1</a>. "Traditionally, cops have always had a clean-shaven, short-hair appearance. We've never broken away from that. I'm just curious to see what it looks like and what kind of feedback we get from the community."