Night workers will be watching the clock

"I observed ... the inhabitants of London choosing voluntarily to live much by candlelight and sleep by sunshine, and yet often complaining a little absurdly of the duty on candles and the high price of tallow," Benjamin Franklin wrote in his autobiography.

While Franklin wasn't the person who ultimately created daylight saving time — that would come later, after railroads pushed humanity toward standardized time zones — he got the spark of an idea on a visit to France in the late 1700s. Joking that he didn't know the sun rose before noon, Franklin suggested people rise earlier in the winter, the better to save money by not burning candles all night.

This Sunday, we'll adjust our own schedules by turning the clocks back an hour at the strike of 2 a.m. Most of us will be in bed, ready for an extra hour of sleep and confident our cellphones automatically will record the time change. For those who work the night shift, though, it means an extra hour of the business day.

"Employees work their regular shifts as they're scheduled; and when the time is set back an hour during the fall, they work an extra hour and they're paid accordingly," said Becky Hinrichs, vice president of human resources at the Riverside Medical Center.

Hinrichs said the extra hour hasn't caused complaints during her 27 years at Riverside and that an automated payroll system makes the time change even easier.

Things work similarly at Presence St. Mary's Hospital, where some employees are assigned weekend shifts on a rotating basis. If you happen to be assigned the weekend daylight saving time ends, the extra hour is part of the luck of the draw.

"[On night shifts] we drink lots of coffee, try to stay busy doing little things," said OB registered nurse Laura Redenius, who has been working night shifts for more than three years. "Hopefully, we're busy Sunday. That keeps us up; and our patients keep us aware and going, just doing the little things around the unit to keep us awake."

Local businesses with late hours also will be dealing with the change.

"We never close. We're open 24/7, so you just come and do your regular shift 2 to 10. Usually we work our normal shift," said Kankakee Gas N Wash shift manager Michelle Anderson.

The 24-hour Bourbonnais Wal-Mart already has a slight overlap between the night shift and the morning shift to relieve tired workers. When daylight saving time ends, they let the morning shift help out.

"Our overnighters get off an hour earlier and then they're paid for the full eight-hour shift, so they leave at six," co-Manager John Vanduzer said. "Then, we have a member of management that stays for an hour later, but we try to get them out earlier, too. We come in at 7 a.m.; and if they're looking dead on their feet, we send them home."

So, enjoy your extra hour of sleep Sunday morning, and spare a second to think of those working a little longer than usual. We'll "spring forward" on March 11, missing out on an hour of sleep that experts estimate might cost the country <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/03/10/daylight-saving-time-cost-financial-lost-sleep_n_2813799.html">$434 million</a> in lost productivity for everyone but the night shift. They'll sleep in.