Man arrested after bank robbery in Beaverville

BEAVERVILLE — Michael L. Chism, of Pembroke Township, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police and charged with robbing the Iroquois Farmers State Bank branch in Beaverville on Wednesday.

According to a release from sheriff's police, the 41-year-old Chism has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony theft of more than $10,000.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the robbery, which occurred at 9:40 a.m.

An investigation identified Chism as a suspect, and investigators located Chism at his home.

A judge set Chism's bond at $100,000 on Thursday.

Kankakee County Sheriff's Police, Illinois State Police, St. Anne Police and Illinois Conservation Police assisted in the arrest.