Crash claims life of Pembroke man

MOMENCE — A Pembroke Township man died in a single-car crash early Sunday morning near the intersection of county roads 8000E and 3000N.

Jamar Jarrett, 32, was heading westbound when his 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the roadway and struck two utility poles. Jarrett, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Jarrett was pronounced dead about 2 a.m. at the scene. A Monday morning autopsy revealed he suffered extensive chest injuries. An official cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Jarrett is the 19th person to die in a crash this year in Kankakee County. Last year, 22 people died in the county from crashes.