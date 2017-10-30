Dwight's Jensen named 'Teacher of the Year'

DWIGHT — Lindsey Jensen, a Dwight Township High School English and literature teacher, stands alone among the estimated 135,000 public school teachers in Illinois.

On Saturday, Jensen was named Illinois Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education in a ceremony at Normal. She emerged from a group of 234 teachers who were nominated for the award. That list was narrowed to 10 last month.

Jensen teaches advanced placement English, Shakespeare, American literature, drama and composition to high school juniors and seniors. Originally a teacher's aide, she joined the staff at Dwight in the 2008-09 school year and has been there ever since.

State officials said Jensen's colleagues described her as having high expectations and an infectious positive nature. Jensen said she believes "teaching requires becoming part of students' lives and making connections that no other professional experiences."

Illinois State Education Superintendent Tony Smith said Jensen "exemplifies teacher leadership."