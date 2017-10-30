Dogs lend ear to raise reading levels at Mark Twain Primary School

KANKAKEE — There was a buzz in the hallway of Mark Twain Primary School. Kids could hardly wait, and even teachers got excited as 2 p.m. approached. The puppies were coming.

Friday afternoon was the first day of a weekly buddy program for the Twain students, who were paired up with registered therapy dogs to practice their reading skills. Principal Ericka Garza, in her first year at Twain, was inspired by Superintendent Genevra Walters' call to engage more students. She remembered a similar program in Chicago, and started looking for therapy dogs in the area.

"Especially for high energy kids, it really calms them down to be able to be with a dog, and I think it helps with their anxiety around being able to read," Garza said.

The school chose to focus on second and third graders, who are at a critical junction for literacy. While reading to dogs have a positive effect on reading level and comprehension — due at least in part to the fact that re-reading the books for practice is an important part of developing literacy — the canine companions change kids' attitudes foremost, making them less nervous and offering an incentive for the practice.

"The biggest thing, besides the love of just looking at the dog, is the dog can't tell if you're doing anything wrong, where a parent might say, 'Oh, you got this wrong' or 'You didn't pronounce this right.' The kids don't feel judged," said Lori Berg-Stratten, dog trainer and owner of Rock of Ages Kennel in Momence.

Berg-Stratten has been training and certifying therapy dogs for 15 years, and takes volunteers and their pets to hospitals, hospices and libraries across the area. The program with Twain is her first at a school, and a great chance for the dogs to show off their training.

"There's a lot of good dogs at home. Everybody loves their dogs. They're great, but these dogs need that special temperament where nothing phases them, whether it's the kids screaming or a truck backing up," she said.

The five dogs will rotate between classrooms throughout the coming weeks, and classes without a dog that afternoon will read to pre-K and kindergarten students.

"It was really motivating for the kids to finish their books. I told them to keep re-reading because the dogs would be able to tell if they hadn't practiced. They wanted the dogs to be proud of them," second-grade teacher Stephanie Lohrbach said.

Across the board, the students were excited for the experience, with many of them commenting on how exciting it was to help dogs finally learn to read.

"By him listening to us, he can learn to read, too. Well, in a dog way," said D'Sharia Flynn, a third grader.

"I like to read a lot, since I was in pre-school," added third-grader Fatima Perez. "I love to read, but people used to say to me that reading is boring. But it gets your brain and your imagination, and it fills your brain with the stuff you imagine about the book."

Similar to their classmates, the girls liked that the dogs were calm, and said they felt their reading partner, PeeWee, was listening.

In Kim Bull's second-grade classroom, two students were working with a dog while the rest of the class was scattered around the room, each absorbed in their own book.

"There's something fun about sitting there and reading and petting a dog," she said. "It's a bonding experience; it's a pleasant reading experience, and everyone ends up feeling good." Then, Bull looked around the classroom.

"Everybody's reading," she said. "That's the goal. Everybody's reading."