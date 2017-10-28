Nucor considers Bourbonnais expansion

Nucor's Bourbonnais steel manufacturing site is a finalist, along with one of the company's production sites in Ohio, for a $180 million expansion in its Merchant Bar Quality production operation.

The expansion would require another 75 jobs to be added at the selected site.

The company is expected to decide between the two locations before the end of the year, said Bourbonnais plant manager Johnny Jacobs. The Ohio plant is in Marion. In March, the company announced an $85-million upgrade to that rebar and signpost production facility.

Nucor employs about 475 workers at its Bourbonnais facility along St. George Road and has been in an expansion mode here. The company recently purchased the closed neighboring Alabama Metal Industries site early this year and nearby Harris Rebar about two years ago.

"We've been working with state and local officials to bring this expansion to Kankakee County," Jacobs said.

The company has about 24,000 employees across the country. In addition to Illinois and Ohio, it has plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nebraska, Utah and Washington.

Its product is sold worldwide.

In 2016, the nonunion company, founded in 1940, produced and sold 22 million tons of steel.

State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, along with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and Gov. Bruce Rauner have been working to bring the expansion to Bourbonnais.

"Manufacturing is vital to our district, and Nucor's commitment to its team members and this community is an asset," Parkhurst said.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the Charlotte, N.C.-based company obviously is pleased with what has been taking place with its Bourbonnais manufacturing site.

He added the incentive package still is being put together.

"This has been an all-out effort by a lot of people. There is expansion happening here, and that shows the kind of quality workers we have here," he said. "When their headquarters looks at this location and the assets we have, I hope they confirm this."

Nugent said this development is further proof of what he has been saying for some time: Manufacturing is not dead.

"We try to get that word out over and over again. This would be a big win for us," he said.

Nugent said he believes the new interchange along Interstate 57 in Bourbonnais also is playing a role in the company's extensive look here.