Momence officer recovering from accident

MOMENCE — Momence police officer Josh Malloy's condition has continued to improve since an Oct. 16 accident.

Malloy was traveling to work that morning on County Line Road in Will County when a pickup truck blew a stop sign and T-boned his car.

Malloy was transported to an Olympia Fields hospital with life-threatening injuries and later airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. He was taken off an incubator and placed on an oxygen mask, according to the Momence Police Department's Facebook page.

"He's responsive now, and he has good spirits," Police Chief Brian Brucato said. "He obviously wants to get out and get back to work. He has a great sense of humor and has been making jokes. He still has a long road ahead of him."

Malloy joined Momence's police force about 10 months ago as a full-timer. He also works part time as an officer in Crestwood and is married.

A fundraising account has been set up at Municipal Bank in Momence to help pay for Malloy's medical costs. The police department also is collecting donations and will forward its proceeds from its No Shave November campaign to Malloy.

"He's staying strong," Brucato said of his young officer. "We are very proud of him and the progress he has made."