2 drivers killed in crash near Beecher

Two people died as a result of a head-on collision Tuesday on Illinois Route 1 south of Beecher and just north of the Kankakee/Will County line.

Robert Lindner, 77, of Sauk Village, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police District 5.

Thomas Rehmer, 57, of Momence, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

According to a release, the accident occurred at 7:04 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by Lindner was traveling on Illinois 1 southbound just south of Delite Inn Road while a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Rehmer was traveling northbound.

Lindner apparently lost control of his car after completing a pass of another vehicle traveling southbound and struck the car driven by Rehmer head on in the northbound lane.