The amazing Emory Cobb

If you were ever stranded far from home and had someone "wire you money" to pay a bill or to use for bus or train fare, thank Emory Cobb.

In the year 1857, the 26-year-old Cobb, who was manager of the Western Union Telegraph Company's Chicago office, came up with the idea of using the telegraph system as a way to transfer money. (Remember, this was in the days before there were ATMs on almost every corner.)

The system, though revolutionary, was quite simple: Assume you received a telegram from your son, Reuben, who needed money to get home to Kankakee from Memphis, Tenn. You would go to the Western Union office in downtown Kankakee and deposit the needed amount of money, plus a service fee, with the agent. He would then telegraph the Western Union office in Memphis, advising them that the specified amount of money had been deposited. The Memphis agent would then pay out the cash to Reuben (who eventually would pay you back, if he knew what was good for him).

In 1866, less than 10 years after devising the idea of "wiring money," Cobb retired from Western Union and moved to Kankakee. He only was 35 years of age, but had played a pivotal role in the merging of a number of independent companies into a national telegraph network called Western Union.

While Cobb still was working in Chicago, he and his wife, Isabella, constructed a large home in Kankakee. The house, built in 1863 at River Street and Chicago Avenue, literally was "on the edge of town": groves of trees and open grasslands stretched to the Kankakee River on the south, and for as far as the eye could see to the southeast. By the time Cobb retired, he owned virtually all of that land. At one time, Cobb owned almost all of the land between Eagle Street and the Kankakee River that now forms the Riverview neighborhood. His holdings, which amounted to hundreds of acres, extended eastward along the river nearly to Baker Creek.

Cobb began raising shorthorn cattle on his riverfront acreage, but wasn't content to remain a "gentleman farmer." During the remainder of the 1800s and well into the 1900s, he would make an impact on Kankakee that would transform the face of his adopted town.

In 1871, he was one of the founders of Kankakee's First National Bank, and in 1877, he was among the prominent Kankakeeans whose efforts resulted in the Eastern Illinois Hospital for the Insane (today, Shapiro Developmental Center) being built here.

Cobb hit his stride in the 1880s, when he was involved in developing the city's water and electrical power systems, and erected two major buildings. The first of the two buildings, begun in 1883, was the Arcade Building on the northwest corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street. The three-story structure of stone and brick housed a bank and shops on its first floor, opening off a broad hallway (the "arcade"). On the upper floors were offices for various businesses, and for physicians and other professionals. The western portion of the building was the site of the Arcade Opera House, which presented various forms of entertainment, including vaudeville acts. The Arcade Building, remodeled several times through the years, still stands in downtown Kankakee.

Cobb's other major building had a shorter lifespan. The Hotel Riverview, erected in 1887 on a triangular site bounded by Chicago Avenue, Greenwood Avenue, and Park Place was designed to attract tourists from Chicago and other Midwestern cities. It was jointly owned by Cobb and two railroads, the Illinois Central and the Big Four (Cincinnati, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Chicago).

Built at a cost of $70,000, it was initially successful, drawing trainloads of excursionists from Chicago on the two railroads. A financial panic in 1893 seriously curtailed its business for a time. In 1897, the hotel was destroyed by fire and never rebuilt.

Despite the loss of the hotel, the 1890s were a period of very successful activity for Emory Cobb. In 1891, he subdivided the land that became Riverview, creating Cobb Boulevard and Emory Street, as well as streets named for two of his three sons, Duane and Walter (Walter Street was later renamed Sheridan).

In the same year, his Kankakee Electric Street Railway began operating trolley cars on a 5-mile network of tracks across the city. Cobb told a newspaper reporter, "I want to make the streetcar system of Kankakee so popular that the public can't do without it." For the next 40 years, the streetcars were a fixture on city streets.

Cobb's next major project, in 1895, was created to help increase ridership on the streetcars. Electric Park, located on the site of today's Beckman Park, was at the eastern end of the trolley line. It provided many types of amusement, including a dance pavilion, open-air theater, swimming beach, bandstands, boat rentals and, most memorably, a roller coaster. Admission to the park was free for patrons arriving on the streetcars; others paid a nickel to enter. The amusement park lasted until the early 1920s.

Cobb's long and productive life came to an end on April 14, 1910, as a result of an accident in his stable. A week earlier, the 78-year-old Cobb had been kicked in the forehead by the family carriage horse and knocked unconscious. Although he initially seemed to recover, he fell into a coma several days later and never regained consciousness. Cobb's funeral at St. Paul's Episcopal Church was attended by a large crowd.