Breast cancer doesn't slow District 111 secretary

KANKAKEE — Vicki Scott knew she had breast cancer after a team of six doctors walked in for her mammogram and ultrasound, asking if she had any questions. A phone call from her doctor the next day only confirmed her suspicion on Sept. 25, 2015. That lump she found was cancer.

"Nobody wants to hear the 'C' word," said the 64-year-old superintendent's administrative assistant at Kankakee School District 111. "At the time, my mother was turning 89 years old. She wanted to cancel her birthday and her birthday dinner. She cried and said, 'It should have been me.' One of my daughters also was eight months pregnant, so I had to be strong."

<strong>The diagnosis</strong>

Scott initially thought she had heart problems because of a piercing pain that ran through her chest, until she found a lump.

A few weeks after her diagnosis, she had a lumpectomy. She had another surgery less than two weeks later and began chemo and radiation treatments a month after her last surgery.

The diagnosis was tough for her now 91-year-old mother, Betty Newton, to receive.

"It was bad news for me at first," Newton said. "I lost my husband and two brothers to cancer, so I was very worried. But Vicki's response was, 'I'm going to beat this.' She has a very strong outlook on life and was very determined."

Before the chemo and radiation, Scott got fitted for a couple wigs, choosing to keep her natural hairstyle. The night of her fitting was the only night she cried. She struck a 2-foot concrete wall with her car.

Besides that night, Scott stayed strong. Despite her two surgeries, six chemo treatments and 37 radiation treatments, she only missed nine days of work. She planned those treatments around her work schedule, even if it meant working through lunch.

"I didn't want to be at home and sick," Scott said. "I would go to chemo in the morning and go back to work in the afternoon. During my radiation, I set it up early in the morning and worked through lunch. Sometimes, I crawled into bed at 6 p.m."

A major inspiration behind Scott's fight was losing her 21-year-old son, Ryan, to suicide on Dec. 17, 2004.

"I compare everything in my life to that event," Scott said, while wiping tears from her eyes. "There is no greater pain than that. So, I am a fighter.

"I wanted to be proactive and continue my life as best as possible. I continued to work and go to the gym. I did something because I didn't want cancer to change my life. I tried to lead my life like it wasn't affecting me."

<strong>The support</strong>

With Scott receiving her wigs before her chemo and radiation treatments, many people did not know she was being treated for cancer. She kept working and attending school board meetings.

"Vicki is a person who is committed to staying busy, focused and productive," Kankakee school district Superintendent Genevra Walters said. "By continuing her routine, I think was part of the healing process. Throughout her battle, I saw a resilient and positive mindset."

A noted independent person, Scott found it difficult to ask for help. Nonetheless, her friends and family who knew about the diagnosis went to treatments with her. During those four-hour sessions, Scott would journal about her treatment or read. She tried her hand at adult coloring books for a brief stint before passing them to her grandchildren.

It also helped that her grandson, Carson, was born one month into her treatment.

"It brought joy to my life and another reason to live," said Scott, who now has four grandchildren combined from her daughters, Jennifer and Sara. "I never felt like I was going to die, but seeing new life come into the world put a smile on my face. My grandkids are the highlight of my life."

Throughout her medical care, several co-workers made sure to stop by Scott's office to check on her. Some brought food, flowers and cards. On May 5, 2016, her last day of treatment, family and friends decorated her office with balloons and flowers.

"My support group was phenomenal," Scott said. "I called it my three F's: faith, family and friends. My co-workers embraced me. Through cancer, I learned I am strong and that I can overcome obstacles in life, but I am strong because of my support system and faith."

<strong>Onward</strong>

Scott understands there is a chance her cancer could return, but she is not fretting about the disease. She goes for checkups every three months and enjoys watching her grandkids, who play with her two wigs when they come over.

If you look at Scott's hands, you will find jewels that commemorate her ordeals. Her right hand, which sports a ring with a pink ribbon and a bracelet, promotes breast cancer awareness. On her left hand, she stands up for suicide prevention through a bracelet and a ring that the Kankakee High School history department gifted her after Ryan died. With a woven pattern, the ring symbolizes that she and Ryan are together forever.

"All my jewelry has a purpose," Scott said.

Each day, Scott continues to find life lessons through her bout with cancer. Just the other day, her mother came over and commented about the bathroom lights being dusty.

"I said, 'Gee, Mom. I must not look up,'" Scott said with a laugh. "After she left, I realized God isn't going to judge me by how bright the light bulbs are in my bathroom. He is going to judge me by how bright I live my life. Tomorrow isn't promised, so I am going to live today."