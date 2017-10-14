More hauntings to enjoy

After our Wednesday guide to some of the area's best haunted houses, we heard from readers who had more suggestions for some creepy Halloween fun. Here are some of their favorite places:

A new age of darkness begins at the fifth annual <strong>Corridors Of Chaos</strong> at 103 N. Dixie Highway, a former bank, in Momence. You'll find "a funky group of monsters who enjoy scaring the daylights out of folks" on Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, and the scares are recommended for ages 10 and older.

Face down a haunted hotel at the <strong>Chebanse Haunted House</strong>, held by the village of Chebanse every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m. at 180 W. First South St. Tickets are $10, and concessions also are available. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Wednesday's article gave an incorrect address for the Haunted Factory Tour, held Halloween night from 7 to 10 p.m. at 980 N. Hobbie Ave.