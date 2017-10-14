Defendant pleads not guilty in Good Shepherd death

Elizabeth Cook appeared in court Friday to enter a not guilty plea in the case of the death of <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/police-say-they-are-still-investigating-death-of-man-with/article_facafea9-53a6-52ac-9f1e-f022a8636480.html">Charles McLaughlin</a>.

Cook, 42, and her co-worker, Heidi Jones, were the two caretakers in charge of McLaughlin, a resident at Good Shepherd Manor, on June 11, the day he died after being left in a hot van.

McLaughlin, 69, was a longtime resident of the Momence facility for men with developmental disabilities, and staff members told investigators he would not have been able to open the door himself.

Both Cook and Jones have been charged with two counts of Class 3 felony criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in death. A Class 3 felony charge carries a minimum sentence of two to five years.

Cook was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond and will not have to await trial from jail. At her court appearance, Cook's attorney Jonathan Feldman brought up the possibility of combining the two women's cases into one trial. If either of the women mount a defense that implicates the other, the cases will be handled separately.

"I could imagine that situation as the case develops. There was one responsibility shared by two people," said Rowe, addressing the question of how the case might proceed. "I could see a case where one says 'it was her fault' and the other says 'it was her fault.'"

Jones is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 31, and Cook will appear in court again Nov. 17.