Bourbonnais woman has been a weather observer for 30 years

"I've always been kind of a weather nerd," said Roberta Slaby, a National Weather Service cooperative observer in Bourbonnais.

Slaby, now 75, first started volunteering as an observer 30 years ago when her husband, Edward, called her high school friend. Since the friend was a meteorologist, Ed called him to see if he could surprise Roberta with a yard weather station for her anniversary. Instead, the friend suggested she be an official observer.

And so, every day at 7 a.m., Slaby goes outside to measure the amount of precipitation caught in her low-tech gauge — an eight-inch metal tube that stands about 3 feet tall in an open area of the Slabys' yard. This usually takes only two minutes, but if it snows, she has to melt the snow caught in the gauge to measure the water content, which takes about 20 minutes. She then has to submit her measurements, along with whether there is any fog, hail or tornado clouds, to a website where they are interpreted alongside hundreds of other cooperative observers' findings.

While this might sound tedious to some, her childhood love of the outdoors ignited a steadfast passion for weather.

"When you're outside, you notice the weather more than when you're sitting in your house," Slaby said. "And I love everything outdoors."

Because of this love, Slaby received the John Campanius Holm Award. The award, named after the first observer to take systematic observations of the weather in the American colonies, is given to cooperative observers for outstanding accomplishments in the field of meteorological observations. Only 25 people receive the award annually, and it is signed by the administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Amy Seeley, a hydrometeorological technician with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, nominated Slaby for her many years of service. And if that wasn't enough, her "weather hero," Tom Skilling, of WGN-TV, wrote her a letter of recommendation.

"I'm kind of a humble person," Slaby said. "But it's kind of nice to be recognized for doing this for so long."

Besides her normal observer duties, Slaby has taken her love of weather further, to local Cub Scouts. She brings her equipment (which hasn't changed in the past 30 years) to their meetings, tells them how it works and even lets them give it a try — pairing them up and having one Scout pour water into the contraption while the other measures it. She also gives them informational booklets on the weather and teaches them about tornadoes and the different colors of the rainbow.

For now, Slaby doesn't have any plans of giving up her observer duties — despite the sometimes unpleasant snow-wading.

"I just sort of enjoy the feeling that I'm one of thousands of people who do this to help the weather service," Slaby said.