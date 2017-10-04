St. Rose remains closed

It could cost as much as $80,000 to re-open the former St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

The process has been delayed as the initial costs to remove the bats range from $1,000 to $18,000, based on two bids, and another $62,000 to clean the church attic and choir loft of bat droppings.

The church has been out of use because of the bats since near mid-September.

In a letter to members of the recently formed St. John Paul II Catholic parish, a combination of three churches, St. Rose, St. Martin of Tours and St. Teresa, the Rev. Santos "Sunny" Castillo, explained the cost exceeded what was anticipated.

The congregation's finance council will meet to discuss the bids and determine how to proceed under the budget. Castillo said the parish board also will meet.

"Based on initial bids, the cost of this whole process is most likely going to require ample contingency funds," he wrote. The entire process is expected to take several weeks to complete, meaning services will not be held there for some time.

He said because of projected cost exceeds the $40,000 threshold established by the Joliet Diocese, the parish board would be required to forward it to Joliet for its review and approval.

On Sept. 19, a church inspection found not only a rabid bat on the ground, but a bat below the church's belfry level. The bat on the ground was captured and taken for testing where it was found to have rabies.

Bats can enter a building through holes as small as a dime, so correcting issues there would be detailed.

Castillo noted the $1,000 bid came without a warranty that the bats would not return. The $18,000 bid carried a two-year warranty.

"Because the disparity between the two bids is so great, I have asked that a third bid from a licensed contractor be obtained," he wrote to parish members.

Concerning the attic, Castillo said the $62,000 bid includes the removal and replacement of all attic insulation. The entire building will be cleaned of guana [bat waste], vacuumed with a special machine, deodorized and the floor and joists be repainted with primer to prevent further damage.

A second contractor inspected the property but declined to offer a bid because the bid was too large.