Community Calendar: Oct. 4, 2017

<strong>Thursday, Oct. 5</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters</strong> <strong>International</strong>, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 7 p.m. Helps increase communication and leadership skills. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Fab and Fellowship</strong>, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>Beginning Excel,</strong> 6:30 p.m. Limestone Township Library. Build your Excel skills in this session for beginners. Work with formulas, enter and edit data, create charts and format worksheets. Practice by creating usable worksheets. Two-part class Oct. 5 and 12. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>'Pride and Prejudice' free movie showing,</strong> 6 p.m. Bourbonnais Public Library. This 2005 movie is rated PG. No registration necessary.

<strong>Tuesday, Oct. 3 - Friday, Oct. 6</strong>

<strong>Rummage Sale to benefit Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno</strong>, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, 4, 5 and 6:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 6 at Bradley American Legion Post 766, 835 W. Broadway St. All proceeds benefit the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.

<strong>Friday, Oct. 6

Kankakee School District Homecoming Parade</strong>, 11 a.m. downtown Kankakee. Event at the Farmer's Market Parking lot sponsored by the Kankakee Public Library includes face painting, food for sale.

<strong>Heritage Village Movie Night</strong>, corner of Charlton Lane and Entrance Avenue. Free and open to the public, outdoors movie, "Hocus Pocus," starts promptly at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and/or blankets. Raffles, face painting, food for sale. 815-939-4506.

<strong>Taize Prayer,</strong> Maternity BVM Church, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais. 815-933-8285. 7 p.m. First Friday of each month. Join in the ecumenical form of quiet, reflective, candle-lit prayer.

<strong>Saturday, Oct. 7</strong>

<strong>Writers Workshop.</strong> So, You Have a Great Story ... A Journey from Page to Publishing, free, register at 708-258-3436. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Peotone Public Library, light lunch provided during break. Whether you already have a story to tell or are thinking about writing one, author Annalisa Russo can help you learn from her experience. Participants will learn how to get their creative ideas down on paper, keep on track and get to the publishing table. peotonelibrary.org.

<strong>Manteno Historical Society</strong>, 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Walk through historic Skinner House and several buildings on the grounds, including the one-room Bloom School House from Blue Gull Road in Rockville Township. View variety of interesting collections in each room from the veterans display to items commonly used by physicians for a hundred years.

<strong>Evening on the Square-Second Street,</strong> downtown Manteno, 3 to 8 p.m. Music, performances, arts and crafts vendors, food. A family event. facebook.com/mantenochamber/

<strong>Pushing the Limits — Community, a climate change discussion</strong>, 1 p.m., Limestone Township Library. Book club meets science café to discuss extreme weather, climate change and community resiliency with Dr. Jason Webster, NOAA science partner. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Kankakee 1st Ward Community Clean Up,</strong> 8 a.m. to noon, start at Second Baptist Church parking lot, sanitary gloves and trash bags will be provided. Open to all ages, but those younger than 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

<strong>Monday, Oct. 9</strong>

<strong>Women of the Moose annual bazaar</strong>, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moose Lodge 143, 743 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Candy, baked goods, farmers market, jewelry, holiday and crafts. Raffle baskets and $150 raffle. Spaghetti lunch for $8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

<strong>Stories with Rory</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Mondays until Nov. 20. Bourbonnais Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, games and laughs. Program for children of all ages and their caregivers.

<strong>Deadline for registering for Halloween Luncheon</strong> hosted by Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizen's Club. Tickets on sale until Oct. 9 at the Senior Citizen's Room at 1690 Newtowne Drive, Bradley (Bourbonnais Township). Event is noon Oct. 12 at Quality Inn & Suites, Bradley.

<strong>Tuesday, Oct. 10</strong>

<strong>Open Book,</strong> a Kankakee Public Library event at Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave. Free. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Open mic evening of stories and poetry on the second Tuesday of each month. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Meet other writers. 815-496-0278.

<strong>How to Read Food Labels Part 1</strong>, Bourbonnais Public Library, Cardinal Room, 250 W. John Casey Road. 6:30 p.m. Free workshop on reading food labels to determine what actually is in the food we are consuming. 815-933-1727.

<strong>Medicare Made Clear: Free Plan Check Up</strong>, free seminar, 6 p.m. Peotone Public Library. Insurance professional will help participants review Medicare Plan Coverage including Medicare Supplements, Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans. No sales or plan materials presented. peotonelibrary.org, 708-258-3436.

<strong>Storytime</strong>, 10 a.m. Limestone Township Library. Crafts, stories, music to help children 6 months to 5 years develop a love for reading. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Read Between the Lines Book Club</strong>, 10 to 11 a.m. Bourbonnais Public Library. Fiction book club for adults discussing "Commonwealth" by Ann Pratchett. No registration necessary. Obtain a copy of the book at the library or bring your own.

<strong>One Book, One Community Event</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Limestone Township Library. Discussion of "Northanger Abby" by Val McDermid. Books available at the library or bring your own. Info. 815-939-1696.

<strong>Wednesday, Oct. 11</strong>

<strong>Vintage Squadron Breakfast,</strong> Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

<strong>Thursday, Oct. 12</strong>

<strong>Time of Prayer, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center</strong>, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee. 9 a.m. to noon. Acts of the Apostles, bring your Bible and discover the actions of the Apostles in the early church. They give us examples of how to walk our journey today. Let the silence and atmosphere of peace bring you to a deeper place within yourself. 815-935-0800, sscm-usa.org.

<strong>Lasagna dinner</strong>, 4:30 to 7 p.m. United Methodist Women of Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Full dinner includes lasagna, garlic bread and salad for $10. Half portions $7. Carryouts available. 815-933-4408. Bake sale. Proceeds benefit the UMW mission pledge. Tickets available at church office or at the door.

<strong>Friday, Oct. 13

Fish Fry,</strong> 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aroma Park American Legion. $8 fish, French fries, coleslaw and roll. $7.50 for senior citizens.

<strong>National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees</strong> (also known as NARFE), Village Grill, 135 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting. All welcome. 815-929-3724.

<strong>Free 4 All Fridays</strong>, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Public Library. A time for adults to unwind by doing puzzles, card games, coloring. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14</strong>

<strong>Bishop McNamara Fall Play, "Murder Runs In The Family,"</strong> 7 p.m. each night, 550 W. Brookmont Boulevard, Kankakee. Tickets $5. Students lead the audience through an entertaining mystery.

<strong>Saturday, Oct. 14</strong>

<strong>Donovan United Methodist Church Turkey Supper</strong>, carryouts begin at 4 p.m., dining room 5 p.m. $9 adults, $5 ages 6-12.

<strong>USCF Chess Tournament</strong>, 9:30 a.m. start. Kankakee Public Library. This is a U.S. Chess Federation rated chess tournament. All ages. Space limited to first 30 contenders, $5 before Oct. 14, $10 at the door. Observers free. Cash prizes to first, second and third place. Preregistration and payment can be done at the library. Registrants also must be a registered member with USCF, online uschess.org. Bring your own board and/or chess clock. Lunch provided for all participants at the break.

<strong>Monday, Oct. 16</strong>

<strong>Diabetes Support Group</strong>, 2 to 3 p.m., free, Riverside Wellness Center, 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais. Oct. 16, diabetes and depression; Nov. 20, medication adherence. No preregistration required. 815-936-6515.

<strong>Chess Club, Kankakee Public Library,</strong> 6 p.m. Join a chess club, compete or come to learn to play this tactical game. All levels and ages welcome. Please bring any extra chessboards so more players can learn.

<strong>Poet's Arrow</strong>, <strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>. 6 p.m. Free. Venue allows artists in the different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word to come and exhibit their respective talents in a judgment-free environment. Or, just come and listen.

<strong>Tuesday, Oct. 17</strong>

<strong>Fab and Fellowship</strong>, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>50+ Book Club</strong>, 10 to 11 a.m., Bourbonnais Public Library. Club specifically for senior citizens third Tuesday of each month. Discussion on "Nutshell" by Ian McEwan.

<strong>Kankakee Art League</strong> meeting and pot-luck luncheon, 10 a.m., Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Monthly meeting, discussion of tree-decorating ideas for Festival of Trees, open to everyone.

<strong>Wednesday, Oct. 18</strong>

<strong>Tabletop Games Night,</strong> Bourbonnais Public Library, 6 p.m. The games are a little advanced so organizers suggest ages 16 and older attend. Snacks provided.

<strong>Sunday, Oct. 22

Essex Historical Museum Open House</strong>, 218 Paris St., Essex. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

<strong>Monday, Oct. 23</strong>

<strong>Stories with Rory</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Mondays until Nov. 20. Bourbonnais Public Library. Stories, songs, rhymes, games and laughs. Program for children of all ages and their caregivers.

<strong>Tuesday, Oct. 24

Pacific Coast Highway Travelogue,</strong> First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, 6:30 p.m. Carol and Mike Snyder provide stories and photos about their driving trip from Washington to Southern California. Discussion and dessert will follow. More information at firstpremanteno.org.

<strong>Wednesday, Oct. 25</strong>

<strong>Vintage Squadron Breakfast,</strong> Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

<strong>Thursday, Oct. 26</strong>

<strong>Fab and Fellowship</strong>, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.