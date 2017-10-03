Two-vehicle accident in rural Buckley

BUCKLEY — One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Iroquois County on Saturday.

The crash occurred on 600E Road near 1000N Road in rural Buckley.

According to Iroquois County sheriff's police, Dawn R. Garrelts, of Onarga, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued citations for improper lane usage and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The 50-year-old Garrelts was treated at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

A vehicle driven by Aubrey A.R. Kaufman, 25, of Cissna Park, was traveling south on 600E while Garrelts' vehicle was north at the same location.

As both vehicles negotiated the curve at the location, Garrelts' vehicle crossed over the center line, hitting Kaufman's vehicle head-on.