Drug lawsuits comparable to tobacco

The opioid epidemic is the 21st century version of tobacco, according to a lawyer involved in filing Kankakee County's lawsuit against 13 pharmaceutical companies and three doctors.

"It is very similar," said Paul J. Hanly Jr., of Simmons Hanly Conroy, the national law firm that filed the suit in Kankakee County last week.

"There was disinformation that tobacco did not cause cancer dating all the way back to the 1920s," he said. "But it was argued it did cause cancer and COPD and other ailments."

Hanly said most physicians are not to blame.

"They were relying on false data provided them by these pharmaceutical companies," he said.

Their studies showed there was a low incidence of becoming addicted.

"It's just amazing that someone facing an orthopedic, nonsurgical procedure or a patient needing a dental procedure would need a 30-day supply of OxyContin," Hanly said.

Kankakee is at least the third county in Illinois to sue the makers of opioids, including OxyContin and hydrocodone. Jersey and St. Clair counties filed earlier this year.

Simmons Hanly Conroy has filed similar lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York and Louisiana.

The county is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

State's Attorney Jim Rowe said the lawsuit comes at no cost to the taxpayers.

"It is purely on a contingent basis," he said.

This civil suit will not get in the way of "any criminal prosecutions going forward or clog up the docket," Rowe said.

According to a release from Simmons Hanly Conroy, the defendants' conduct also caused the county to incur substantial economic, administrative and social costs relating to opioid addiction and abuse.

Rowe estimates the county has spent more than $1 million between combined law enforcement expenses, Narcan, prosecutions and the incarcerating heroin dealers pending trial.

"It is a nebulous number," county board chairman Andy Wheeler said.

"I would have to go case by case through the courts, the autopsies, probation, health department, investigations, incarcerations, etc. It's more than people realize."

Wheeler said officials are starting the process to quantify.

Rowe said members of the community have told him they are happy the suit was filed.

"They have seen the ravages of this on our communities and the impact it has on the quality of life," he said.