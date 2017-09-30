Hispanic students inspired by awards

KANKAKEE — Community leaders and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership gathered at the Kankakee Public Library on Thursday afternoon to honor 10 exemplary students at the 13th annual Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month Educational Gift Awards and Reception.

"Those dreams you have, they'll come true if you fight for what you dream of," Partnership President Fabiana Lopez told students.

This year's sponsors included Alderman Tyler Tall Sr. and Jenny Rodriquez, Aqua Illinois, the John P. and Lupita Arredondo-Sorich family, Joseph W. Franco, the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and the Carole Franke Family, donating in memory of Dr. Ronald Buczek.

"In general, in our Hispanic community we need more leaders, Latino leaders. To see leaders like [State's Attorney] Jim Rowe, people from Riverside, different agencies, big leaders in our community come support us, it's very empowering for our students. They're mingling and networking with these great leaders in the community," said Lopez.

As in years previous, the students were chosen from across the county based on both merit and financial need. Many attend Olivet Nazarene University or Kankakee Community College, where they're pursuing a wide range of majors from biology to mass communications.

"I hope they grow as people through education and help the community, widen their horizons," said Maria Del Carmen Moran, whose daughters Hannia and Sharon Garcia received scholarships. Working their way through school, the sisters expect the money will cover much of next semester's tuition.

Even as they received their awards and smiled for photos, some of the talented young students brought up the difficulty of being a young Hispanic person in the current political atmosphere.

"Today made me realize Hispanics in our community can do big things and get recognized for it. Sometimes I feel like minorities aren't always recognized for what we do, so it's nice to really showcase what we can do as people," said Stephanie Alvarado, a Kankakee High School graduate now studying nursing at Olivet. "In today's day and age, the media sometimes doesn't portray us the best way. I think this event really did portray us in a special way."

The national conversation around Hispanic Americans and Hispanic immigrants has heightened under President Donald Trump. Most notably, the president is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which protects about 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

Lopez said the partnership plans to continue its focus on building bridges in the community and working to educate and support the Hispanic population in Kankakee County.

"Everyone that was up [on stage] was in engineering, nursing, medicine. We're making a difference, but people don't notice because we're just starting," said Hannia Garcia, 18, a nursing student at KCC. "Despite the negatives, we manage to excel."