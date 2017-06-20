Bourbonnais approves extended liquor sales

Bourbonnais officials plan on extending the village's package liquor sales hours to compete with nearby communities.

Village trustees on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that will enable grocery and convenience stores to sell packaged liquor starting at 6 a.m. rather than 7 a.m., Monday through Saturday. The ordinance also would allow them to sell liquor starting at 8 a.m. Sunday rather than 11 a.m.

Mayor Paul Schore said the village considered expanding its package liquor sales hours after Jewel made the request. According to Village Administrator Mike Van Mill, the ordinance would impact Jewel, Kroger, Walgreens, Gulf Oil's convenience store and Liquor Zone.

"All the local package liquor places have wanted to open a little earlier on Sundays. It has been 11 a.m. for decades," Van Mill said. "We got to looking at what other communities have done. It puts our package liquor communities at a disadvantage, so we are going to go to 8 a.m."

Last fall, <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/early-liquor-sales-get-initial-ok-in-bradley/article_c191687e-5505-5080-b815-6586460eeb28.html">Bradley passed an ordinance</a> allowing liquor sales to start at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Other than Sunday, it allows liquor sales starting at 6 a.m.

In other business, village trustees approved the first reading of an ordinance that would enable Flight 102 Wine Bar to sell hard liquor, in addition to its wine and beer selections.

"We've had a lot of requests for bourbon and scotch over the years," Flight 102 owner Kelly St. Aubin said. "We're not set up to be a full-service bar, but we are looking into maybe having a special drink each week."

Flight 102 opened four years ago. Last month, it was rated fifth on Best Things Illinois' "10 Best Wine Bars" list based on a survey conducted by American Towns Media.