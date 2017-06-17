Journal introduces its interns

The Daily Journal is proud to announce the addition of three interns this summer from Indiana University-Bloomington.

In her three years at Indiana, Rachel Goodman has focused on becoming a broadcast journalist, cinematographer and video editor. In her time at the Daily Journal, she will focus on creating video content. Growing up in Naperville, Kankakee provides her with a different view of local stories to find and develop. She enjoys singing and writing creatively.

"We are exceptionally proud to have Rachel with us this summer as she is part of Indiana University's prestigious Hutton's Honors program. Rachel's star qualities are apparent even at today's young age," said Sally Hendron, vice president of finance at Small Newspaper Group.

Aubrey Gibson was born and raised in Greenfield, Ind., and is studying public relations and marketing. During her time so far in Kankakee, she has had fun exploring the nooks and crannies of the city and discovering local businesses. For the rest of her time here, she is working toward building the Daily Journal and learning more about the town.

"Aubrey brings extraordinary energy and enthusiasm to every project she works on. As a journalism major and a business minor from Indiana's award-winning business school, she offers a revenue focus to every project she undertakes. It's a joy and delight to have her with us this summer," Hendron said.

Anne Halliwell graduated from Indiana University in May with a degree in journalism. She grew up in Lafayette, Ind. Anne is excited to report on health issues for the Daily Journal, and get to know the city and its residents.

"Anne has been an aggressive young journalist while studying her profession at Indiana University. Anne's academic career is filled with high honors, and we are absolutely thrilled she has elected to join our organization," Hendron said.

Len R. Small, publisher of the Daily Journal, added: "Young eyes bring a fresh and valuable perspective."