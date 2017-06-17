Journal captures top contest honors for design

She might be modest, quiet and unassuming, but her work stands out like few others in her profession.

Dawn Breeden, senior graphic designer and art director for the Daily Journal, recently was honored as the 2016 "designer of the year'' in the Illinois Press Association annual Advertising Awards Contest. The announcement was made last week during the annual IPA Convention in Springfield.

Breeden captured top honors for best ad designer in Division I, which includes Illinois newspapers with a circulation between 8,001 and 30,000.

The honor continues a proud tradition the Daily Journal has built in the contest. Dave Dressler, Breeden's colleague and also a senior graphic designer and art director, placed second in the 2016 best ad designer category. He won top honors in the 2012 awards.

Breeden and Dressler are part of a team that won a combined 20 awards in the advertising contest and another five in the IPA Editorial Contest.

"I was very excited,'' Breeden said of the best designer award and the other honors. "We did very well.''

Breeden earned 11 awards overall in the advertising contest. She received four first-place honors, six second-place awards and one third-place honor.

Dressler was the winner or co-winner of 11 awards overall in the advertising and editorial contests. He received three first-place honors, four second-place awards and four honorable mention honors.