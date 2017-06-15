Kids' Pole Fishing Tournament 'a success'

The first Kankakee River Rats Kids' Pole Fishing Tournament Saturday produced some fine catches and raised $240 from participants, who also donated 34 kids' fishing poles to be given to the Northern Illinois Anglers Association for that group's semi-annual kids' fishing derbies at Bird Park quarry in Kankakee.

"It was a success," said organizer Dennis Wyllie. "I just wish we had a little more participation. ... Hopefully we'll just grow bigger every year."

It was encouraged to be a catch-and-release event, with participants required to take photos of their measured catches to prove their sizes. If they wanted to keep fish, that had to be done in accordance with Illinois regulations.

The event drew 34 participants, so everyone donated a pole to be passed on to NIAA for other kids to use.

Randy Owsley won the catfish competition with a 31-inch catch. "I would think that was quite a catch on a kid's pole," Wyllie said.

Brooklyn Simmons won an adult trophy for the largest smallmouth bass — a 14.5-incher, which also might have put up a pretty good tussle on the children's gear. She and her daughter, Bristol Miner, 4, and partner, Matt Gibbin, fished at the mouth of Wiley Creek in Limestone Township. "It's where my brother, Zack Simmons, always goes," she said after they registered at the Bird Park boat launch.

Keegan Tofte won the child's bluegill challenge with a 6.25-inch catch.

Ceay Smith won two kids' divisions with a 13-inch smallmouth and a 15-inch catfish.

The event was organized by Wyllie and his fishing buddies, Zack Mullady and Kyle Lund, with the idea of encouraging kids-and-family fishing and supporting river conservation efforts.

It also was supported by Dan's Guns, L&G Marine and Nick Carr of The Trading Post at Altorf.