Braves host annual tryouts at KCC

"Hustle! Hustle! Hustle! There's no walking in baseball."

Atlanta Braves amateur scout Stu Cann was shouting as about 80 baseball players rotated drills during Wednesday afternoon's tryout at Kankakee Community College.

It was the most basic lesson of the day for many high school players, some who learned how to use a wooden bat for the first time. But for the college-aged players and some pros, it was another pitch to fulfill their childhood dream of becoming major leaguers.

Cann, a Bradley native who has been a scout for more than 35 years, has hosted the camp for at least 15 years. With a clipboard in hand during Wednesday's tryouts, he hoped to find potential pros while showing youngsters what scouts are looking for in a player.

"Baseball is a humbling game, especially for the young kids," Cann said. "When they see a 24-year-old hit the ball over the fence or throw 90 mph, you just have to keep encouraging them that they can be there some day. We're out here to let them know what they have to do to reach that level, so it's a good learning atmosphere."

That humility resonated with young players such as Andrew Olszewski, who graduated from Beecher High School a few weeks ago. The 18-year-old center fielder is pondering whether to pursue a college playing career at KCC or South Suburban College.

"Every kid's dream out here is to play Major League Baseball," Olszewski said. "It's surreal to be here. Coming from a small town, it makes you realize there are so many talented players out there. At the same time, it opens your eyes and makes you understand you have a chance if you showcase your talents. I'm going to learn from everyone today, and take away what I can do to fulfill my dream."

On the other side of the spectrum, former Texas Rangers prospect Kendall Radcliffe was fighting to keep his dream alive. The 24-year-old outfielder was drafted by the Rangers out of Morgan Park High School with the 766th overall pick of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft, signing as an 18-year-old.

He played for the Rangers in the 2011 Arizona League before being released in 2012. Since then, he has tried to revive his career. He has one more semester left before he finishes his criminal justice degree at Sterling College.

On Wednesday, he showed he wants to be a pro again by hitting a few home runs. At the same time, he shared his growing pains with young players.

"The best advice I can give a kid is to never take their chance for granted like I did," Radcliffe said after batting practice. "A lot of people are not lucky enough to get two or three chances. I was one of the lucky ones.

"Now that I'm older, I learned to enjoy being on the field, even if it is a workout. It's always good to be on a baseball field. Hopefully, I get another shot. If I don't, maybe I will find a way to become a coach."

The same applied for Jalen Miller. The 24-year-old right-hander recently was released from the Florence Freedom in the Frontier League. He topped out in the lower 90s on Wednesday.

"It's humbling for me to see all these young guys out here," Miller said. "I did stuff like this when I was 15 or 16 years old with the Cincinnati Reds. It's even more humbling being one of the elders out here.

"Every day, you strap it on. You have to take advantage of every workout, every inning, every chance you get to throw the ball. All these youngsters here have a chance."

At the end of the day, Cann sat down with players to give them their scores based on the 20-80 scouting scale. He invited some to an upcoming independent league tryout in Hammond, Ind., in addition to jotting down a few names to watch for with the Braves.

KCC coach Todd Post also said he found a few kids he would like to add to his program, as the Cavaliers try to repeat their recent NJCAA World Series victory.