Latest crime-fighting tool comes at no cost

Monday afternoon, the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office unveiled a new tool in the fight against crime: <em>Safe2Tell</em>, a website and mobile app that allows users to anonymously report to law enforcement.

The app, already in use across Wyoming and Colorado, was created in response to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, as schools and law enforcement came together to find a way to encourage students to report potential crimes. It first went live in 2004. Now, State's Attorney Jim Rowe said he hopes the app can help Kankakee County.

"It's basically the new age equivalent of Crime Stoppers," said Rowe at a news conference attended by local law enforcement representatives and Mayor Chastity Wells-Armstrong. "It's a great complement to Crime Stoppers and the traditional phone reporting method."

Users download <em>Safe2Tell</em> and choose a password, then, they can report the crime by selecting their location and uploading texts, screenshots, photos and videos or by streaming live video. The information goes to Crime Stoppers, which passes it on to local law enforcement. Once police are notified, they can communicate with the tipster via the app, but don't have information about the user's identity. <em>Safe2Tell</em> is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish and French.

At Monday's news conference, Rowe pointed to the May 28 murder of Jonathan S. Willis, who was shot to death at a party with dozens of witnesses.

"The drug dealers are paying for this."

<p style="text-align: right;">— Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe

"Fifty to 100 people were there. Fifty to 100 people saw that shooting, and not one of them came forward to identify the shooter. That's troubling. … There's a myriad of reasons people don't come forward though," he said. "Sometimes, they say it's fear or intimidation. They're afraid if they step forward, they'll be a victim of retaliation. This app eliminates that fear."

<em>Safe2Tell</em> is powered through Anderson Software, a longtime developer of tip acquisition and management products, none of which have had a security breach in the past 18 years. The app requires no personal information and features security measures such as a firewall, vulnerability scans, anti-virus protection and a two-factor authentication for administrators.

"I hope that it gets people to come forward. It's not all about violent or serious crimes. Send tips on anything that can help the police keep neighbors safer," Bradley Police Chief Michael Johnston said. He said he hopes residents will use the app to keep police informed about what goes on in their neighborhoods, adding "we have a pulse, but often, they have more of a pulse than us."

"We hope that because of the anonymity that people will let us know where there are drug houses, where people are selling drugs from so we can get the information to KAMEG and law enforcement," Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said.

In states where <em>Safe2Tell</em> already has been implemented, it's become a useful tool for schools. <em>Safe2Tell</em> Colorado, the first of its kind, has received almost 22,000 reports since the platform was first launched in 2004, and almost 6,000 in the 2015-16 school year alone. Most concerned suicide threats, bullying or drugs, but 242 were related to planned school attacks.

Rowe and his office plan to spend summer presenting the app to every local junior high and high school, with the goal of getting the technology in schools for the coming year.

"This opportunity would be really valuable to a school if one of their students has a gun or has threatened suicide. It's as much an investigative tool as it is a prevention tool," he said.

With the app officially live, users can download it from the app store and learn more by watching the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwWwFL9lAI4&feature=youtu.be">online instructional video</a>. With the number of tips increasing annually in places such as Colorado, Rowe said he is hopeful the program will take off. Until then, it's a $1,700 experiment, but one at no cost to taxpayers. All the funding for <em>Safe2Tell</em> comes from assets seized from drug dealers.

"The drug dealers are paying for this," Rowe said. "That's the best part."