Resident of group home found dead in van

Kankakee County sheriff's police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Good Shepherd Manor resident who was found unresponsive in a van on Sunday.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, the preliminary cause of Charles McLaughlin's death is heat exhaustion. An autopsy was performed today.

McLaughlin and other residents had returned from a shopping trip, Gessner said. McLaughlin was found when an employee went to move the van at 5:15 p.m.

According to weather.com, the high temperature was 93 degrees Sunday.

Gessner said employees perform head counts of residents before leaving and returning from trips.

"We regret the loss. It is devastating and all of us here at Good Shepherd Manor are mourning his loss," Good Manor administrator Bruce Fitzpatrick said today.

Director of Development/Public Relations Amy Carmack said they are looking at all procedures they have in place and at this time, only necessary trips, such as doctor visits, will be allowed.

They could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation and medical privacy laws.

<em>An earlier version of this story misspelled the victim's last name.</em>