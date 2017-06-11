Gunman arrested for Xbox killing

Police on Saturday arrested Devon M. Johnson, who allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Steven Sanders on May 30 following a dispute over an Xbox in Kankakee.

Johnson, 20, was arrested when police searched a residence on West Station Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to a Kankakee Police press release.

According to court records, Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is the second person police have arrested in the case. Shizzel P. Glenn, 23, of Pembroke, who allegedly provided the gun Johnson used, is facing first-degree murder charges.

During a hearing for Glenn, Assistant State's Attorney Bill Dickenson said Sanders left a home with an Xbox the morning of the shooting. Johnson, Glenn and three other men followed Sanders, confronted him outside a business and took the gaming console back.

Later that afternoon, they found Sanders walking in an alleyway near East Bourbonnais Street and South Harrison Avenue. That was when Johnson shot Sanders multiple times. At least one shot hit Sanders in the neck. Sanders was taken to a Chicago-area hospital but died later that evening.

Police arrested Glenn about three hours after the shooting in the 900 block of South Washington Avenue. Glenn was carrying a 40-caliber semiautomatic handgun when he was arrested.