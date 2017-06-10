A few dead branches and leaves came with a startling diagnosis

There are two nice 20-foot, 30-year-old crab apple trees in the front yard of the Bourbonnais home I have lived in for 21 years.

I like them and don't like them.

They look lovely when they bloom, but the leaves start falling by mid-June.

Then there are hundreds of little apples that fall and cause a slippery mess on the sidewalks, driveway and lawn.

I was shaping them over Memorial Day weekend when I saw a branch with strange spots on it.

I shot a picture and sent it to my friend, Andy, who runs a landscape and lawn care business in my hometown — Lafayette, Ind.

"I've never seen anything like that in my 34 years," he said.

He enlisted the help of an expert.

On Thursday, Andy sent word that Dr. Janna Beckerman, Purdue University's infectious disease guru, believed it to be nailhead canker (AKA blister canker), a less-than-common fungus that attacks crab apple, apple, serviceberry and mountain ash trees.

Nailhead canker usually attacks trees during severe droughts, such as the one we had in 2012. About a year after that, Purdue had two samples of the disease, according to an article by Tom Creswell, director of Purdue's Plant and Pest Diagnostic Lab.

"(It's) just not seen very often because of its association with severe drought. We have only had a few samples of this over the years," Creswell said.

I first noticed the tree had a problem in 2014, when one branch had died.

It was too far up for me to get at it with a pruning saw. I figured it would break and fall to the ground in a strong wind. Wrong.

I finally got around to it Memorial Day weekend this year.

When the large branch hit the ground, it broke into many pieces.

I cut down three more.

This past weekend, I discovered a few more branches where the leaves have started dying. They had the same spots.

The only way to save a tree is to prune the dead wood. Hopefully, it has not made it to the main trunk or my other crab apple tree.

I was thinking out loud about cutting both of them down when my wife said we could get another tree and plant it in their place.

I declined. I'd miss those crab apples too much.