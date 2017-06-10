A city called 'Hospital'

The large group of stone buildings on the riverbank just south of Kankakee was described in an 1895 booklet as "A little city in a park. … A city of nearly 2,500 souls, of which 2,100 are patients and the remainder, officers and employees."

Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane, founded 15 years earlier, was a community with an identity distinctly separate from its larger neighbor across the river. If you wanted to send a postcard to a relative who worked and lived at the hospital (in the late 1800s, almost all employees actually were housed on the grounds), it merely had to be addressed to that person at "Hospital, Kankakee, Illinois."

The Kankakee County Directory of 1896 included a separate section for "Hospital," with six pages of double-column listings of employees by name and occupation. Those occupations were many and varied; a large number were involved in the care of patients ("physician," "nurse," "attendant"), but there also were "carpenter," "farmer," "seamstress," "butcher" and many other types of workers needed to keep the institution functioning.

By the mid-1890s, the hospital grounds stretched for two miles along the Kankakee River, and consisted of about 1,000 acres of land. The "city" portion of the property occupied 160 acres, with about 60 buildings "arranged along walks and drives which are lined with trees and bordered with grassy lawns — each building or cottage being surrounded by a lawn. Trees and numerous beds of flowers adorn the park."

"Hospital" had its own waterworks, pumping up to 2 million gallons per day from the river; generated its own electricity for lighting and manufactured gas for heating; an icehouse (in the days before mechanical refrigeration) that could store 10,000 tons of ice cut from the river, and kitchens that produced thousands of meals daily to be served to patients and staff in 40 dining rooms.

Much of the food used in those kitchens was grown or processed on the hospital grounds. Large herds of animals provided both meat and milk (the hospital had its own dairy and slaughterhouse), while extensive gardens were cultivated for seasonal fruits and vegetables.

There were two distinct types of patient-care buildings at the hospital, reflecting an evolution in the treatment of the mentally ill that was taking place in the late 1800s. The large, central complex, consisting of the clock tower/administration building and its sprawling multi-story wings to the north and south, represented the older philosophy called the "Kirkbride Plan."

The more current treatment philosophy took the form of two dozen smaller, two-story ward buildings referred to as "cottages." Each of the cottages housed between 30 and 160 patients, compared to the several hundred patients in each ward of the wings of the large central building. All the patient housing was separated by gender: men in the south wing of the central building and all the south-side cottages; women in the north wing and north-side cottages. There also were separate infirmaries.

By the 1890s, the hospital was the largest in the country to employ the cottage philosophy. "The cottage system … has proved a complete success," noted an 1893 publication, "and its renown has attracted the attention of those in care of the insane in all portions of the United States … the system has since been adopted by several States of the Union."

For about 70 percent of the patients, one aspect of their treatment was physical work on the hospital grounds, including farm work and maintaining the extensive landscaping, as well as workshops that produced woven baskets, brooms, rag rugs, harnesses and tinware. Patients also did upholstery work, repaired shoes and boots, operated printing presses and sewed garments. The activity served "the double purpose of diverting their minds from their maladies and producing substantial results in the working of the institution." (The value of the patient labor in 1893 was calculated at more than $238,000.)

By the early 1900s, the character of the hospital as a separate "city" began to change as the patient population and thus the number of employees increased. Although new employee housing was being built as late as 1914 (by which time the name had been changed to Kankakee State Hospital), more and more of the workers chose to live "off the grounds." The conversion of the institution to a facility for the developmentally disabled in 1974, with a much smaller number of patients, resulted in many of the buildings being closed. A number of the oldest buildings have since been demolished, although the iconic clock tower central building continues to serve as the administrative offices.