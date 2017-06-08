Exelon anglers generate $500,000

Last Saturday's 16th annual Fishing for a Cure Tournament, organized by employees of the Braidwood nuclear power plant, raised more than $50,000 for the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition — a front-runner in the area's campaign against drug and alcohol abuse.

The annual tournament, sponsored by Exelon Generation, has now raised more than $500,000 for local charities selected each year by employees of Braidwood Generating Station.

The lake was created 40 years ago on what "was little more than a patchwork of abandoned strip-mines" as a cooling reservoir for the nuclear station power plant.

Since 1999, when the lake and surrounding land was acquired by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, it has been an added recreational site for fishing and hunting, a resting area for waterfowl on annual migrations, and an area of preservation benefiting habitat and wildlife.

This year's event demonstrated that fishing is often a family affair, with five of the top 10 teams either married couples or father-son duos.

The $4,000 top prize was won by Matt Leimbach, of Braidwood, and Nick Studemann, of Morris, with a three bass total of 11.215 pounds, including the lunker of the day — a 5.31 pounder.

Second place and $2,500 went to the father-son duo of Ricky and Aaron Alexander, of New Lenox, with 10.84 pounds.

Husband-wife Kyle and Dany Danhausen, of Kankakee, placed third and won $1,000, with 10,26 pounds.

Placing fourth were Dave and Melissa Sanders, of Monee, at 10.01. Joe Sanderson and Tim Krantz, of Channahon, finished fifth at 9.85.

Finishing sixth through 10th, were Jay O'Connell and Karl Carpenter; Dave and Elizabeth Schultz, of Wilmington; Steve Smith and Ed Withaeger; Joe Doris and Bill Matthews; and the father-son team of Anthony and Mike Fazio.

The Sanders and Schultz teams donated their prize money back to the charity.

Exelon provides the prize money, so it doesn't come from the $150 entry fees paid by each of the competing teams.

"This tournament is a great example of Exelon Generation's commitment to protecting the environment and serving the community," said Bryan Hanson, president and chief nuclear officer of Exelon Generation.

"The funds raised by Exelon Generation and Braidwood employees this year will help us expand programs and services to save lives," said Pete Dell'Aquila, project coordinator for the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition. "It means the world to us and it opens up a lot of opportunities for us to educate a new generation on drug abuse and addiction."

<strong>Kids derby</strong>

A fishing competition for children also is held at the nearby Godley Park District pond.

Brody Alexander, 8, of Essex, caught the largest fish, a 22-incher. Cody Nelson, 3, of Coal City, caught the smallest, measuring 5.5 inches.

The top three winners in each of the age divisions were:

Ages 5 and under — 1. Cody Nelson, 3, Coal City; 2. Addy Alexander, 5, Essex; 3. Jeff Johnson, Coal City.

Ages 6-8 — 1. Carter Wix, 6, Diamond; 2. Brody Alexander, 8, Essex; 3. Colton Boucher, 7, Lockport.

Ages 9-12 — 1. Ethan Mann, 12, Braidwood; 2. Bret Cavanaugh, 10, Braidwood; 3. Danielle Wyatt, 11, Shorewood.

Local sponsors for the tournament included "D" Construction, Berkot's Super Foods, Monical's, Republic Services, Brieser Construction, SCI Corporation, Midwest Conveyor & Fab, Northern Illinois Steel Supply Co. and Rachke Piping and Mechanical.